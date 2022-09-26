“That’s why they picked me… I brought the fun” - Kevin Kisner on his role at the 2022 Presidents Cup

Kevin Kisner didn’t have the best of performances at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The American only managed 0.5 points in three matches played for his side. However, he was a major part of the team, and the US team agreed to it too.

Unlike his match points, Kisner was five-on-five when it came to being a team player. Davis Love III never said it, but it was clear that Kisner was never a favorite to make it to the Presidents Cup team. The golfer got his call from the US team captain after Will Zalatoris suffered an injury, losing his place in the team.

Kevin Kisner walked into the Presidents Cup’s US team as the 12th man. Making his second appearance at the coveted event, Kisner tallied a record of 0-2-1.

However, the 38-year-old golfer has now revealed that his role was never to win points but to light up the dressing room. The experienced player, called "grandpa" by his teammates, was out to party, and he did it right.

Speaking to the media after winning the Presidents Cup as part of Davis Love III’s US side, Kisner said that he was going to party till the wee hours of the morning. The entire championship team, including Captain Love, agrees that Kisner lifted everyone’s spirits by being the "happy person" he is.

While his teammates were subtle about it, the golfer himself addressed it and said that he was on the team not to score points but because "he brought the fun".

Speaking at Quail Hollow Club after winning the Presidents Cup, Kevin Kisner said:

“My experience can ultimately win in this scenario. There is nothing that any of these (guys) can do that can hang with me tonight, I promise you.”

The 38-year-old went on to state that he was the “best partier” on the team and looked proud of it.

He added:

“I have never seen a better display of golfers and a worse display of partiers, and I am the best partier on this (dais). Amen… That’s why they picked me. I got half a point, but I brought the fun.”

Kisner also shared a video of him pouring champagne into the Presidents Cup trophy on social media. Sharing the video, he wrote that it was “gonna be a looong night”, hinting at his plan to celebrate the win.

US team wins the Presidents Cup

Davis Love III’s US team won the 2022 Presidents Cup on Sunday. The side defeated the Trevor Immelman-led Internationals 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Golf Club. The Americans cruised to victory despite a strong showing put forth by the rival team on the final day.

Notably, Kevin Kisner suffered a loss to South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout on Sunday, which didn’t affect the team’s momentum. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, and Tony Finau all made up for the lost points with their three singles victories.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele stepped up and finished the game by scoring another full point against Corey Conners.

The US side’s five-point margin became their second-largest at the event. Moreover, the win helped the Americans extend their whopping win tally at the biannual event to 12-1-1.

With a strong showing from the team and positive notes from the dressing room, fans can only wonder if the squad remains unchanged for the next international event.

