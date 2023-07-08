Key takeaways from the opening round of 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

The 2023 US Women's Open is in its round two at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Major saw numerous twists and turns after the opening round of the event.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who was making her debut at the US Women's Open, was disqualified after her caddie, Jinsup Kim, was found using a rangefinder. This turned out to be a major talking point of the opening round.

Another takeaway was Nelly Korda's disappointing start at Pebble Beach. She carded a score of 76 with par over 4.

Exploring the top 5 takeaways from the first round of the 2023 US Women's Open

#5 Three-time champion Annika Sorenstam struggling at Pebble Beach

Swedish professional golfer looked out of touch in the first round of the play. She shot five bogeys and a double bogey to score a round of 80 with par over eight.

Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam

The 52-year-old golfer is playing her first Major of the season and will probably miss the cut.

#4 Young sensation Rose Zhang gets a decent opening

Rose Zhang, who has been creating records in almost all her debut events, had a decent debut at the 2023 US Women's Open. In her first round, with the help of three birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey, she took her total to par over 2 (74).

Rose Zhang (via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old must be looking to perform better as the tournament progresses.

#3 World no. 1 Jin Young Ko's poor start

Not every golfer likes the golf course at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, had a terrible start, which saw her carding a round of 79 with the help of a birdie, four bogeys, and a double bogey.

Jin Young Ko playing a shot

In her previous three appearances at the US Women's Open, the 28-year-old finished in the top five. But seeing her first-round play in the ongoing tournament, it seems quite uncertain for her to manage a finish at the top.

#2 KPMG PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin starts well

After winning the 2023 Women's PGA Championship recently, 20-year-old Rouning Yin must be looking to put together another blistering show at the 2023 US Women's Open.

Rouning Yin and her caddie, Jon Lehman

The newly crowned champion shot a round of 71 (-1) with the help of several par shots, two birdies, and a bogey.

#1 Nelly Korda's disappointing start

World No. 2 Nelly Korda struggled at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 24-year-old started her campaign with a score of 76 (+4).

Nelly Korda and her caddie, Jason McDede

The Olympic gold medalist, who is searching for her first win at the US Women's Open, will have to take her game to the next level to reach the top of the table.

Poll : 0 votes