“You constantly go through the roller coasters” – Nelly Korda ready for the US Women’s Open after a forgettable outing at Baltusrol

Olympic gold medalist golfer Nelly Korda stated that she is ready to compete at the upcoming US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a forgettable outing at the last concluded major, KMPG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Lower Course.

Korda missed the cut at Baltusrol with a score of +11. The 24-year-old recently shared that she was disappointed with her performance at Baltusrol, but was ready to bounce back in the upcoming major tournament. As per LPGA's official website, she said:

"It's just golf. You constantly go through the roller coasters of it. It just makes you appreciate the highs more. But making sure that I was mentally ready to come into this week. I just put my head down and grinded."

Korda added that everyone faces highs and lows in their golfing career, saying:

"I love that about golf. No one knows everything and no one is an expert, and I think that this is the beauty of the game is that everyone experiences highs and lows," Korda added.

Nelly Korda at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

"I just didn't feel 100 percent with my back" - Nelly Korda explains taking a break after Cognizant Founders Cup 2023

The World No. 2 has skipped a number of tournaments this season owing to her fitness. Korda has only played nine tournaments so far and had top-10 finishes in six of them.

Speaking on the consistent start to her season, Korda said:

"I was feeling really good at the beginning of the season. I played a lot of golf. I did four weeks in a row playing Chevron, LA. I played the International Crown and then I flew straight to New Jersey."

The American shared that she played for four weeks continuously and did not feel her back was fully fit to continue, needing to take some time off to be fully fit again. She said:

"After that, I just didn't feel 100 percent with my back. Obviously, it sucks to miss a couple weeks, but health comes first from what I've learned the past couple years. I think it's just golf. It's sports. It's life. You've just got to adapt. I took some time off. I always give 120 percent whenever I'm out here."

Nelly Korda at the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup (via Getty Images)

Korda also spoke about the Pebble Beach golf course, emphasized the scenic view and history of the golf course. She said:

"The views on every hole, I feel like you get to a hole and you're like, this is my favorite view, and then you get to another hole and, no, this is actually my favorite view. So very scenic, amazing golf course, so much history, and so grateful to be out here."

Nelly Korda will be appearing at the US Women's Open for the ninth time in her career. The tournament will commence on July 6 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

