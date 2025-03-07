"Knew what to expect" – When 13-year-old Charlie Woods got candid about dealing with the spotlight

Back in 2022, Charlie Woods explained how he handled the spotlight. For decades, Tiger Woods has been the biggest attraction in golf. However, during the press conference at the PNC Championship, the first question he was asked was about his son, Charlie Woods.

"o you get the sense that you’re the second-most-watched person out here?” a reporter asked.

"Yeah, nothing wrong with that,” Tiger replied via ASAP Sports.

That single exchange set the stage between Charlie Woods and the media. Golf’s rising obsession with Charlie Woods, who is now a high school golfer with a state championship win under his belt, was on full display. But how did a 13-year-old boy handle the intense media scrutiny, roaring crowds, and comparisons to a living legend? Charlie had a simple answer:

"I think just getting used to it. The first year was surprising, and then I just knew what to expect the next two years.”

Charlie Woods, now 16 years old, has grown up seeing cameras following his father’s every move, but his own journey into the sports limelight has been carefully paced.

Tiger also revealed an interesting advantage Charlie had in his first year of playing at the PNC Championship.

"The first year couldn’t have been better for him to participate at this level because it was a COVID year. We didn’t have any fans out here. But it was the first time he got to experience it—being inside the ropes, seeing the legends of the game hit golf balls, watching Gary Player and Lee Trevino. He got to see what I grew up watching, without the fans,” Tiger explained.

In many ways, it is noticeable that Charlie’s entry into competitive golf mirrored his father’s early days, which included getting a taste of the environment before being fully thrown into the public eye. But as the restrictions lifted, so did the number of eyes on him.

In the second year, Charlie Woods had to prove himself playing in front of thousands of fans and millions more watching on TV. The transition wasn’t easy, but as Tiger pointed out, it was necessary and needed to be done simultaneously.

"Last year was more of an introduction and here we are now,” Tiger said.

Charlie Woods on handling pressure and the spotlight

Charlie Woods has shown a simple approach to handling pressure by just focusing on the present moment and letting the other fade on its own.

"It’s a lot of just staying in your own mind and just kind of focusing on what you’re doing and nothing else. Just hole-by-hole,” Charlie Woods said via ASAP Sports.

That mindset also reflects his father’s well-known mental strength. The Fact can't be denied that Tiger Woods has an unwavering focus, which led him to win 15 major championships.

PGA: The Match: Tiger vs. Phil - Press Conference - Source: Imagn

However, being the son of one of the most famous athletes in the world isn’t easy. It always comes with added pressure. The expectations are high from him, and there will be constant comparisons with his 49-year-old dad. He is going to be analyzed closely with his every swing and putt.

Yet, Charlie remains unfazed. His quiet confidence, combined with a natural talent, make him one of golf’s most exciting young players.

Charlie Woods is no longer just famous because of his father’s name. He's making his own mark on the game.

In 2023, he led his Florida high school to a state championship victory.

In the same year, he made headlines with his first-ever hole-in-one.

He finished second alongside his father while competing in the 2023 PNC Championship multiple times.

Despite the rising attention, Charlie isn’t eager to capitalize on it just yet. Though his estimated net worth is already reported around $25 million from potential sponsorships and a trust fund, he playfully claims he’s still “broke.”

Even when Tiger teased him about paying for drinks after his hole-in-one, Charlie shot back (via M Sports),

“I’m not buying. I’m broke.”

Of course, the golf world knows that’s far from the truth. With his talent, discipline, and last name, major brands are already eyeing him as a potential future face of golf endorsements.

Now, the big question here is: Will Charlie follow in his father’s footsteps or carve his own path? For now, he seems content with enjoying the game, learning from Tiger, and taking things step by step.

Unlike many young prodigies, Charlie isn’t rushing toward the PGA Tour. His father, who has lived through the highs and lows of fame, knows that protecting Charlie from the pressure of professional golf is just as important as refining his swing.

As the world watches, Charlie Woods is well aware of what lies ahead—and that might be his biggest advantage.

