KPMG Women's PGA Championship weather forecast: Will it rain at Baltusrol this weekend?

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one of the most anticipated events in women's golf. It will be held from June 22 to June 25, 2023 at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ.

As golf fans anticipate the event, all eyes are on the weather prediction, specifically the burning question: Will it rain at Baltusrol this weekend?

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship will begin with an event start temperature of roughly 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit). This should offer a comfortable environment for both participants and spectators. However, there remains an imminent threat of rain.

Meteorologists predict a 37% likelihood of precipitation throughout the weekend. This suggests a moderate chance of rain, but is unlikely to seriously interrupt the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Organizers, players, and supporters will remain vigilant, however, as unexpected showers could disrupt gameplay and change course conditions.

Worryingly, though, while the overall precipitation scenario looks rosier, there is also a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain expected on each day until Sunday.

Wind conditions, in addition to the rain forecast, will be critical in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

A light west breeze at a speed of five miles per hour has been forecast. Occasional gusts of up to 8 mph may offer an extra element of difficulty, testing the players' skills and precision as they navigate the course.

What top golfers said before KPMG Women's PGA Championship weather

As mentioned earlier, unfavorable weather conditions are forecast for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Despite the installation of new drainage systems and a SubAir system to lessen the impact, players anticipate a very different challenge than previous practice rounds. A couple of top golfers from around the world discussed the approaching weather conditions.

Lydia Ko predicted difficult conditions

Lydia Ko predicted difficult conditions, saying:

"The rough is getting juicy, and I think with the weather forecast, it's not going to be easy when you do hit it in there.

"But the good thing about this golf course is that the front of the greens are pretty flat, so at least if you do have a long club in, you're able to hopefully chase it up to the front edge of the green."

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Preview Day 3

Stacy Lewis, meanwhile, noted the course's difficulty, emphasizing the additional challenges given by the combination of wind and rain.

"This golf course is going to play hard, and then you're going to add some elements of wind and rain, and it's going to get even harder," she said.

"It will come down to who can manage it the best, who can get up and down from 100 yards the most frequently. It's not going to be, I don't think it'll be one of those birdie-fests when everyone just attacks pins."

