Last 5 Ryder Cup playing captains explored after Keegan Bradley snubs himself from Team USA for Bethpage showdown

Keegan Bradley decided against assuming the dual role of playing and captaincy at the 45th Ryder Cup. While he revealed the six captain's picks, the U.S. team captain left out his name as he wished to prioritize his role as a captain.

The Ryder Cup is inching closer by the day, and Team USA now has its playing 12 set following the announcement of the captain's picks on Wednesday, August 27. Keegan Bradley surprised the fans by not picking himself as one of the 12, who expected him to become the first playing captain in 62 years.

Keegan Bradley at the press conference - Source - @RyderCup on YouTube

The biennial team event started in 1927, and there have been 13 player-captains so far in the tournament's history. Until 1963, it was seemingly quite common for the captain to join the 12-man team to contribute on the golf course. While most of them were from the U.S. team, a couple of the Great Britain captains assumed the dual role as well. Arnold Palmer was the last captain who was part of the playing 12 in 1963. Let's take a look at the past five captains who played at the tournament.

Last five Ryder Cup playing captains prior to Keegan Bradley's snub

1) Arnold Palmer - 1963 - United States

Arnold Palmer checks the skies in June of 1963 at the Thunderbird Classic at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York- Source: Getty

Arnold Palmer led the U.S. team in his second appearance at the team event. Palmer played both team and single matches at the 1963 edition. He, along with his team, successfully defended the title that year by a score of 23 - 9 against a John Fallon-led Great Britain side. Palmer played in six Ryder Cups from 1961 to 1975, when he captained the team again, but did not play at the event.

2) Jerry Barber - 1961 - United States

Jerry Barber appeared in two editions of the biennial event, in 1948 and 1961. He led the U.S. team to victory in 1961 and also played two matches. Team USA lifted the Ryder Cup after scoring 14.5 against the Great Britain team that scored 9.5.

3) Jack Burke Jr. - 1957 - United States

Jack Burke Jr. in action on Saturday at Augusta National during the third round of the 1957 Masters Tournament - Source: Getty

Jack Burke Jr. played six matches as a captain of the 1957 U.S. Ryder Cup team and won all his matches. Despite his individual success, the USA (score of 4.5) lost to Great Britain, who ended up clinching their first victory since 1933 after scoring 7.5.

4) Chick Harbert - 1955 - United States

Chick Harbert led Team USA to victory in 1955 after a score of 8 - 4 against Great Britain. Harbert played one match at the tournament and claimed the win.

5) Lloyd Mangrum - 1953 - United States

Lloyd Mangrum was the playing captain at the 10th Ryder Cup held at the Wentworth Golf Club in 1953. He played six matches for the U.S. team and ended up winning five of them. His team narrowly sealed the victory against Team GB with a 6.5 - 5.5 final score.

