"Let Rory go! Free Rory!" - Fans react to 'unusual' ruling of Sam Burns' shot with a throwback to Rory Mcllroy 

After Round 3 at the Scottish Open, Rory Mcllroy was leading the table. In an unexpected twist during the Genesis Scottish Open, fans took to social media to voice their surprise and outrage after an 'unusual' ruling surrounding Sam Burns' shot.

The official LIV Golf Nation Twitter account shared a video of the moment, along with a message that sparked similarities to renowned golfer Rory Mcllroy.

The tweet stated:

"If this was Rory's ball, they'd have given him a free drop in the middle of the fairway."

In reaction to the message, one fan joked:

"Still rent-free? Are you holding him, hostage, in there? Let Rory go! Free Rory!"

The remark was linked to the fact that McIlroy, a prominent figure in the golfing world, has frequently experienced unusual decisions or forbearance in bad situations on the field.

"LIV players will never have to face this situation. They never play a course this tough."

The fan responded to a tweet that drew parallels between a 'strange' verdict on Sam Burns' shot and prospective leniency for Rory Mcllroy with a clever reply.

"You spend an inordinate amount of time discussing Rory's balls."

Rory Mcllroy leads the Scottish Open table

World No.3, Rory Mcllroy is presently leading the Scottish Open table in Round 4. Mcllroy has a score of -12 after displaying excellent abilities and consistency throughout the competition.

Despite encountering hurdles in the fourth round, Mcllroy's previous outstanding efforts of 64, 66, and 67 have placed him among the top contenders. Golf fans are anticipating a fierce struggle among the leaderboard's finest players, including Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre, who are hot on McIlroy's tail.

Sam Burns bunker moment

During the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Burns found a difficult scenario at The Renaissance Club's par-5 10th hole. His tee ball landed in the sand, and in an attempt to regain a favorable position, his second shot struck the typical riveted face, which popped out of its embedded spot. The ball defied gravity and landed on the brink of the steep bunker face.

Burns boldly sought to play from this perilous position after the judgment. His shot, though, rolled back into the bunker behind him. He needed three more shots to get out of the sand trap, culminating in a triple-bogey 8.

Burns remained undeterred, returning with two birdies on the back nine to finish with a 1-over 71. Despite the setback, he finished the round six strokes behind the leader, setting up a thrilling Sunday battle.