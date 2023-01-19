List of all top golfers on TaylorMade roster

TaylorMade announced on Monday that Nelly Korda is switching to their equipment from the earlier used Titleist. Two days later, another LPGA star, Brooke Henderson, signed a deal with the golf equipment giant.
With two new additions, TaylorMade has a partnership with 14 professionals, including both men and women. Some big names include the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson.
Here's a list of the top golfers on TaylorMade's roster and the equipment in their bag.
Tiger Woods
- Stealth 2 Plus
- Driver Stealth 2
- Plus Fairway P770 3 Iron
- P7TW Irons
- MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge
Collin Morikawa
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- P770 IRONS
- P7MC Irons
- P7MB IRONS
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge
- TP Hydro Blast Soto
- TP5 Golf Balls
Rory McIlroy
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- Spider X Hydro Blast Flow Neck
- TP5x Golf Balls
Rickie Fowler
- TP5x pix Golf Balls
Scottie Scheffler
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Fairway
- P7TW Irons
Brooke Henderson
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Stealth 2 Rescue
- P790 Irons
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- TP5x Golf Balls
- Tour Preferred Women's Glove
Nelly Korda
- Stealth 2 HD Driver
- Stealth 2 Fairway
- P770 IRONS
- P7MC Irons
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- TP5 Golf Balls
Tommy Fleetwood
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Stealth UDI
- P7TW Irons
- Hi-Toe 3 Wedge
- TP5x pix Golf Balls
Charlie Hull
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Stealth 2 Plus Rescue
- P7MB IRONS
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- TP Hydro Blast Soto
- TP5x Golf Balls
- Tour Preferred Women's Glove
Dustin Johnson
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Fairway
- MG1 Milled Grind Wedge
- Spider GT Black
- TP5x Golf Balls
Matthew Wolff
- Stealth 2 Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- Spider X Hydro Blast Single Bend
- TP5 pix Golf Balls
Sung Hyun Park
- Stealth 2 Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- P790 Irons
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- TP5x Golf Balls
Maria Fassi
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Plus Fairway
- Stealth 2 Rescue
- P790 UDI
- P770 IRONS
- P7MC Irons
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- TP5x Golf Balls
Sierra Brooks
- Stealth 2 Plus Driver
- Stealth 2 Fairway
- Milled Grind 3 Wedge
- Spider X Chalk
"I’m really excited to make the switch this week" - Brooke Henderson on her deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had earlier switched to the TP5x golf ball in December before signing the equipment deal. As per her, the improvement was visible in her results.
"Just with further testing, I really loved their clubs, and I’m really excited to make the switch this week," said Henderson.
She said she gained 5 yards with new balls.
Henderson won twice last year, including her second Major. She was with Ping for a long time.
"With the driver change last year from 48 to 46, I lost a lot of distance with my driver, so I was trying to find some different things that could bring that back. So this driver I’ve been able to get a little bit of distance back too, which is good.”
Before Henderson, Nelly Korda signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade. Before signing the new deal, Korda was testing the new gear thoroughly for a month at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, to get used to the new equipment.
"I’m thrilled to be a part of Team TaylorMade,” said Korda in her statement.