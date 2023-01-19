List of all top golfers on TaylorMade roster

TaylorMade announced on Monday that Nelly Korda is switching to their equipment from the earlier used Titleist. Two days later, another LPGA star, Brooke Henderson, signed a deal with the golf equipment giant.

With two new additions, TaylorMade has a partnership with 14 professionals, including both men and women. Some big names include the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson.

Here's a list of the top golfers on TaylorMade's roster and the equipment in their bag.

Tiger Woods

Stealth 2 Plus

Driver Stealth 2

Plus Fairway P770 3 Iron

P7TW Irons

MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge

Collin Morikawa

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

P770 IRONS

P7MC Irons

P7MB IRONS

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

MG3 Tiger Woods Grind Wedge

TP Hydro Blast Soto

TP5 Golf Balls

Rory McIlroy

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

Spider X Hydro Blast Flow Neck

TP5x Golf Balls

Rickie Fowler

TP5x pix Golf Balls

Scottie Scheffler

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

P7TW Irons

Brooke Henderson

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth 2 Rescue

P790 Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5x Golf Balls

Tour Preferred Women's Glove

Nelly Korda

Stealth 2 HD Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

P770 IRONS

P7MC Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5 Golf Balls

Tommy Fleetwood

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth UDI

P7TW Irons

Hi-Toe 3 Wedge

TP5x pix Golf Balls

Charlie Hull

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth 2 Plus Rescue

P7MB IRONS

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP Hydro Blast Soto

TP5x Golf Balls

Tour Preferred Women's Glove

Dustin Johnson

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

MG1 Milled Grind Wedge

Spider GT Black

TP5x Golf Balls

Matthew Wolff

Stealth 2 Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

Spider X Hydro Blast Single Bend

TP5 pix Golf Balls

Sung Hyun Park

Stealth 2 Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

P790 Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5x Golf Balls

Maria Fassi

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Stealth 2 Rescue

P790 UDI

P770 IRONS

P7MC Irons

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

TP5x Golf Balls

Sierra Brooks

Stealth 2 Plus Driver

Stealth 2 Fairway

Milled Grind 3 Wedge

Spider X Chalk

"I’m really excited to make the switch this week" - Brooke Henderson on her deal with TaylorMade

Nelly Korda announced this Monday that she has signed a multi-year deal contract with TaylorMade

Brooke Henderson had earlier switched to the TP5x golf ball in December before signing the equipment deal. As per her, the improvement was visible in her results.

"Just with further testing, I really loved their clubs, and I’m really excited to make the switch this week," said Henderson.

She said she gained 5 yards with new balls.

Henderson won twice last year, including her second Major. She was with Ping for a long time.

"With the driver change last year from 48 to 46, I lost a lot of distance with my driver, so I was trying to find some different things that could bring that back. So this driver I’ve been able to get a little bit of distance back too, which is good.”

Before Henderson, Nelly Korda signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade. Before signing the new deal, Korda was testing the new gear thoroughly for a month at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, to get used to the new equipment.

"I’m thrilled to be a part of Team TaylorMade,” said Korda in her statement.

