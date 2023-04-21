LIV Golf Adelaide: How to watch, TV schedule, stream online, radio and more

LIV Golf Adelaide is scheduled to start on Friday, April 21. The league's next fixture will have an exciting field and prize pool. The tournament starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

The first round starts on Friday, April 21 at 11:45 a.m. US and UK fans can watch the event on the CW network's TV channel. Fans from Australia will be able to watch the tournament on Channel 7 from 11:30 a.m.

LIV Golf Adelaide has a whopping $25 million prize pool. The winner will receive 20 percent of the total prize pool i.e., $4,000,000 and the runner-up gets $2,125,000.

LIV Golf Adelaide: TV schedule

Here is the TV schedule and the start timing of the tournament:

Round 1 - Friday, April 21: 11:45 am

Round 2 - Saturday, April 22: 11:45 am

Round 3 - Sunday, April 23: 11:15 am

LIV Golf Adelaide: Live stream and radio broadcast

The league's fourth tournament of the season can be live-streamed on the DAZN or DAZN apps. Fans can download the app from the Google Play Store or the IOS app store. Fans need to get a monthly or annual subscription, which is $19.99 or $99.99 respectively.

Fans can also watch the live action on Legaue's official YouTube page, Facebook, or on their LIV Golf website.

LIV Golf Adelaide: Team and their players

Here are the 12 teams featuring in the league's next fixture in Australia:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

LIV Golf schedule after the Adelaide tournament

After the Adelaide tournament, LIV Golf is slated to have 10 more tournaments by November this year. Here is the full schedule of the league:

April 28 to April 30:LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa)

May 12 to May 14: LIV Golf Tulsa (Cedar Ridge)

May 26 to May 28:LIV Golf DC (Trump National)

June 30 to July 2: LIV Golf Spain (Valderrama)

July 7 to July 9: LIV Golf London (Centurion Club)

August 4 to August 6: LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White)

August 11 to August 13: LIV Golf Bedminster (Trump National)

September 22 to September 24: LIV Golf Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms)

October 20 to October 22: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral)

November 3 to November 5: LIV Golf Team Championship (Royal Greens)

