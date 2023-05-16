LIV Golf is bringing more than $200 million in direct investment: Report

LIV Golf is providing more than $200 million in direct investment, media attention, and economic development to US communities.
According to Vision Insights, the newly created series' eight events in the United States will generate more than $258 million in economic effect in 2023. The total impact of the turbulent series' last five events in 2022 was estimated to be $219 million.
Vision Insights is well recognized for its global research surrounding significant events such as NCAA tournaments, golf tournaments, global baseball events, super bowls, food festivals, and more.
According to their study on LIV Golf, the tournament generates millions of dollars in municipal tax revenue. The series generated more than $6 million in tax revenue from their five events in the United States last year.
Speaking about the direct investment, LIV Golf Greg Norman said as quoted by IrishGolfer.ie:
“LIV Golf is committed to building strong relationships with local communities across the United States and throughout the world. The direct investments LIV Golf makes, combined with the economic impact and international exposure from fans attending our world-class golf tournaments, helps lift up local economies, small businesses, and municipal and state governments. "
He added:
"Our mission is centred on holistic and sustainable investments and it’s clear that LIV’s commitment to relationships with local partners has built a strong foundation for the future.”
New changes in LIV Golf
The second season of LIV Golf offers numerous benefits. The CW Network has agreed to direct television broadcasts of the series. The competition is also available via the network app, which has over 92 million downloads. The series is also available to audiences all over the world through dozens of international broadcast partners. It aided them in reaching over 380 million homes worldwide.
LIV Golf has also raised the number of events for the second season from eight to fourteen, with events taking place in seven different countries. Their field of 48 players, on the other hand, remains constant. The LIV Golf League consists of 48 golfers divided into 12 teams.
Here are the LIV Golf 2023 teams and players:
4 Aces GC
- Captain: Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Peter Uihlein
Cleeks GC
- Captain: Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Richard Bland
- Bernd Weisberger
Crushers GC
- Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Captain: Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
- Captain: Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- James Piot
Brendan Steele
Iron Heads GC
- Captain: Kevin Na
- Sihwan Kim
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
Majesticks GC
- Co-captain: Henrik Stenson
- Co-captain: Ian Poulter
- Co-captain: Lee Westwood
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Captain: Bubba Watson
- Harold Varner III
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Pieters
Smash GC
- Captain: Brooks Koepka
- Matthew Wolff
- Jason Kokrak
- Chase Koepka
Ripper GC
- Captain: Cam Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Jediah Morgan
Stinger GC
- Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Captain: Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- David Puig
It is important to note that LIV Golf is considering increasing its teams and number of events for the next season.