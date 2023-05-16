LIV Golf is bringing more than $200 million in direct investment: Report

LIV Golf is providing more than $200 million in direct investment, media attention, and economic development to US communities.

According to Vision Insights, the newly created series' eight events in the United States will generate more than $258 million in economic effect in 2023. The total impact of the turbulent series' last five events in 2022 was estimated to be $219 million.

Vision Insights is well recognized for its global research surrounding significant events such as NCAA tournaments, golf tournaments, global baseball events, super bowls, food festivals, and more.

According to their study on LIV Golf, the tournament generates millions of dollars in municipal tax revenue. The series generated more than $6 million in tax revenue from their five events in the United States last year.

Speaking about the direct investment, LIV Golf Greg Norman said as quoted by IrishGolfer.ie:

“LIV Golf is committed to building strong relationships with local communities across the United States and throughout the world. The direct investments LIV Golf makes, combined with the economic impact and international exposure from fans attending our world-class golf tournaments, helps lift up local economies, small businesses, and municipal and state governments. "

He added:

"Our mission is centred on holistic and sustainable investments and it’s clear that LIV’s commitment to relationships with local partners has built a strong foundation for the future.”

New changes in LIV Golf

The second season of LIV Golf offers numerous benefits. The CW Network has agreed to direct television broadcasts of the series. The competition is also available via the network app, which has over 92 million downloads. The series is also available to audiences all over the world through dozens of international broadcast partners. It aided them in reaching over 380 million homes worldwide.

LIV Golf has also raised the number of events for the second season from eight to fourteen, with events taking place in seven different countries. Their field of 48 players, on the other hand, remains constant. The LIV Golf League consists of 48 golfers divided into 12 teams.

Here are the LIV Golf 2023 teams and players:

4 Aces GC

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Captain: Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Bernd Weisberger

Crushers GC

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Captain: Kevin Na

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

Co-captain: Henrik Stenson

Co-captain: Ian Poulter

Co-captain: Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Captain: Bubba Watson

Harold Varner III

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Smash GC

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Ripper GC

Captain: Cam Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jediah Morgan

Stinger GC

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

David Puig

It is important to note that LIV Golf is considering increasing its teams and number of events for the next season.

