LIV Golf Korea 2025 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The LIV Golf is in Korea this week for the first-ever event in the country. The inaugural event will take place from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

The first round of the LIV Golf Korea 2025 will begin on Friday at 11:05 am local time. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), and Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) will be in the featured group from the first hole. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), and Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) will also begin from the first hole, but eleven minutes later.

While most of the other groups will start the LIV Golf Korea Round 1 at 11:05 am shotgun start, Kevin Na, Danny Lee, and Yubin Jang will be another group to begin at 11:16 am local time.

Tee time details for the LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 1 (11:16 am)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Hole 2

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Hole 3

Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Hole 4

David Puig (Fireballs GC)

Luis Maseuv (Fireballs GC)

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Hole 5

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Hole 6

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

Hole 7

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC)

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Hole 8

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Hole 10

MinKyu Kim (RangeGoats GC)

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 10 (11:16 am)

Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 11

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Hole 12

Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Hole 13

Chieh-Po Lee (Wild Card)

Anthony Kim (Wild Card)

Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 14

Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC)

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC)

Hole 15

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Tom Kim (Legion XIII)

Hole 16

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC)

Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Hole 17

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

