LIV golfers in Washington D.C. set to earn impressive payouts from a generous purse

LIV Golf has now moved to the Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C. The tournament started on May 25 and will end on May 27.

This is the seventh event in the Saudi-backed league's calendar this year. The tournament will see 48 players divided into 12 teams competing with each other.

The D.C. tournament is having a similar payout as other league events. The likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka will gear up for a massive $25 million purse for individuals and teams.

What is the prize money for LIV Golfers in Washington D.C.?

The total prize purse of LIV Golf D.C. is $25 million. The Individual winner takes home a massive $4 million paycheck and the winning team takes a $3 million paycheck.

The player in the second rank on the leaderboard will earn $2,250,000, followed by the third-ranked player with $1,500,000. The 48th-ranked player will earn $120,000. No golfer will be awarded any OWGR points.

The team prize pool is $5 million. The first-ranked team will get $3 million, followed by the second-ranked team with 1.5 million paychecks.

It is important to note that LIV Golf events do not have a 36-hole cut rule like the PGA Tour. Since it is a 54-hole event, each and every player will play until the end of the event.

Here is the Individual Payout for LIV Golf D.C.

Win: $4 million

2 - $2,250,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,000,000

5 - $800,000

6 - $700,000

7 - $610,000

8 - $530,000

9 - $460,000

10 - $415,000

11 - $390,000

12 - $370,000

13 - $350,000

14 - $330,000

15 - $310,000

16 - $290,000

17 -$280,000

18 - $270,000

19 - $260,000

20 - $250,000

21 - $240,000

22 - $230,000

23 - $220,000

24 - $210,000

25 - $205,000

26 - $200,000

27 - $195,000

28 - $190,000

29 - $185,000

30 - $180,000

31 - $175,000

32 - $170,000

33 - $165,000

34 - $160,000

35 - $155,000

36 - $150,000

37 - $147,500

38 - $145,000

39 - $142,500

40 - $140,000

41 - $137,500

42 - $135,000

43 - $132,500

44 - $130,000

45 - $127,500

46 - $125,000

47 - $122,500

48 - $120,000

Here is the Team Payout for LIV Golf D.C.

Win: $3,000,000

2. $1,500,000

9. $500,000

Who is leading the points table at LIV Golf D.C.?

The tournament in Washington D.C. started on May 25. The current leaderboard has Harold Varner III leading with a -8 score. He is followed by James Piot who is just two shots behind. On the third rank, Andy Ogletree is 4 strokes behind the leader.

On the Team Points Table, Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC is leading and is followed by Bubba Watson led Range Goat GC. Joaquin Niemann led Torque GC sit third.

The tournament will end on May 27. All eyes will be on golfers like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and Kevin Na, as they come into the final stage just four strokes behind Harold Varner III.

