Bryson DeChambeau secured his first individual title at LIV Golf Greenbrier in the most stellar way possible. He shot a third round of 12 under 58, which happens to be tied lowest in the history of professional golf.

He was standing in the T3 position on the leaderboard after the second round. When he entered Sunday's play, he shot 13 birdies and a bogey to finish with an aggregate score of 23 under 187.

LIV Golf shared the congratulations post on Twitter for the new champion and wrote:

"68-61-58 A truly spectacular performance."

Fans reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's incredible victory at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Some of them praised his victory and congratulated him. Some of them also praised the Breakaway series and the format. One fan wrote:

"I've always liked golf but I wished it was louder. LIV has saved the sport."

Another fan praised Bryson DeChambeau's outstanding performance and compared him with PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy. He went on to claim that the latter would only be able to shoot so low score on PlayStation.

A fan first praised the incredible round of Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Greenbrier before questioning sarcastically that if it was the fourth round since the breakaway series is just a 54-hole tournament and finishes in three rounds.

A number of fans praised LIV Golf and DeChambeau's incredible play. Here are some top comments from fans:

How much Bryson DeChambeau won at the LIV Golf Greenbrier?

After shooting an all-time tied low round of 58 in the final round of the most recent Breakaway series, the 29-year-old American professional golfer won his first LIV title.

Bryson DeChambeau took home a massive paycheck of $4 million after his win at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Here is the prize money payout for the top 25 players at the event:

1 - Bryson DeChambeau - $4,000,000

2 - Mito Pereira - $2,125,000

T3 - Richard Bland - $1,175,000

T3 - Matthew Wolff - $1,175,000

T3 - David Puig - $1,175,000

6 - Harold Varner III - $800,000

T7 - Brendan Steele - $596,000

T7 - Branden Grace - $596,000

T7 - Carlos Ortiz - $596,000

T7 - Dean Burmester - $596,000

T7 - Talor Gooch - $596,000

T12 - Sebastián Munoz - $300,333

T12 - Sergio Garcia - $300,333

T12 - Charles Howell III - $300,333

T12 - Bernd Wiesberger - $300,333

T12 - Cameron Tringale - $300,333

T12 - Scott Vincent - $300,333

T18 - Lee Westwood - $199,600

T18 - James Piot - $199,600

T18 - Anirban Lahiri - $199,600

T18 - Laurie Canter - $199,600

T18 - Abraham Ancer - $199,600

T23 - Joaquin Niemann - $169,000

T23 - Jason Kokrak - $199,600

T25 - Louis Oosthuizen - $163,000

T25 - Phil Mickelson - $163,000

T25 - Eugenio Chacarra - $163,000

T25 - Henrik Stenson - $163,000

LIV Golf will now head to Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, US for the next scheduled event which commences on August 11.