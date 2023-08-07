Bryson DeChambeau secured his first individual title at LIV Golf Greenbrier in the most stellar way possible. He shot a third round of 12 under 58, which happens to be tied lowest in the history of professional golf.
He was standing in the T3 position on the leaderboard after the second round. When he entered Sunday's play, he shot 13 birdies and a bogey to finish with an aggregate score of 23 under 187.
LIV Golf shared the congratulations post on Twitter for the new champion and wrote:
"68-61-58 A truly spectacular performance."
Fans reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's incredible victory at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Some of them praised his victory and congratulated him. Some of them also praised the Breakaway series and the format. One fan wrote:
"I've always liked golf but I wished it was louder. LIV has saved the sport."
Another fan praised Bryson DeChambeau's outstanding performance and compared him with PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy. He went on to claim that the latter would only be able to shoot so low score on PlayStation.
A fan first praised the incredible round of Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Greenbrier before questioning sarcastically that if it was the fourth round since the breakaway series is just a 54-hole tournament and finishes in three rounds.
A number of fans praised LIV Golf and DeChambeau's incredible play. Here are some top comments from fans:
How much Bryson DeChambeau won at the LIV Golf Greenbrier?
After shooting an all-time tied low round of 58 in the final round of the most recent Breakaway series, the 29-year-old American professional golfer won his first LIV title.
Bryson DeChambeau took home a massive paycheck of $4 million after his win at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Here is the prize money payout for the top 25 players at the event:
- 1 - Bryson DeChambeau - $4,000,000
- 2 - Mito Pereira - $2,125,000
- T3 - Richard Bland - $1,175,000
- T3 - Matthew Wolff - $1,175,000
- T3 - David Puig - $1,175,000
- 6 - Harold Varner III - $800,000
- T7 - Brendan Steele - $596,000
- T7 - Branden Grace - $596,000
- T7 - Carlos Ortiz - $596,000
- T7 - Dean Burmester - $596,000
- T7 - Talor Gooch - $596,000
- T12 - Sebastián Munoz - $300,333
- T12 - Sergio Garcia - $300,333
- T12 - Charles Howell III - $300,333
- T12 - Bernd Wiesberger - $300,333
- T12 - Cameron Tringale - $300,333
- T12 - Scott Vincent - $300,333
- T18 - Lee Westwood - $199,600
- T18 - James Piot - $199,600
- T18 - Anirban Lahiri - $199,600
- T18 - Laurie Canter - $199,600
- T18 - Abraham Ancer - $199,600
- T23 - Joaquin Niemann - $169,000
- T23 - Jason Kokrak - $199,600
- T25 - Louis Oosthuizen - $163,000
- T25 - Phil Mickelson - $163,000
- T25 - Eugenio Chacarra - $163,000
- T25 - Henrik Stenson - $163,000
LIV Golf will now head to Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, US for the next scheduled event which commences on August 11.