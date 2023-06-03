"Lol that’s like saying no team would want Brady" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's comment on 'no LIV Golf team wants Rory McIlroy' 

In the world of golf, two iconic figures, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, have engaged in a war of words over the years. Professional sports are not only about the intense competition on the field but also about the intriguing banter between athletes off the field.

Recently, Mickelson's comment on no LIV Golf team wanting McIlroy due to his alleged 'BS' has sparked a frenzy among fans. Let's delve into the fan reactions and explore the background behind these remarks.

Fan reactions to Phil Mickelson's comment

As expected, Phil Mickelson's statement triggered a frenzy on social media platforms, with fans and followers of both players passionately voicing their opinions. Twitter, being the hub of real-time reactions, witnessed a surge in tweets discussing the controversy. McIlroy's fans rallied to support their favorite player, while Mickelson's followers defended his candid and unfiltered remarks.

One fan tweeted,

Another fan responded,

intern @TheRJIntern @PhilMickelson @mrmckee



I think a lot of your takes about LIV are right, but clearly team model is not serious if a team wouldn’t take Rory freaking Mcllory @SmashGC Was a big fan of yours Phil, but why can’t you just focus on yourself and your game/tour?I think a lot of your takes about LIV are right, but clearly team model is not serious if a team wouldn’t take Rory freaking Mcllory @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC Was a big fan of yours Phil, but why can’t you just focus on yourself and your game/tour?I think a lot of your takes about LIV are right, but clearly team model is not serious if a team wouldn’t take Rory freaking Mcllory

Here are a few more fan reactions:

JM ANGOTTI @jm_angotti @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC No one wants to watch LIV… we do however love to see you compete in majors. Is LIV product (teams and branding) just bad? But players are good? @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC No one wants to watch LIV… we do however love to see you compete in majors. Is LIV product (teams and branding) just bad? But players are good?

Hutch🏌️‍♂️📉 @hutch_golf @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC You could have stopped at the first sentence and might have had something there. @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC You could have stopped at the first sentence and might have had something there.

The debate surrounding Mickelson's comments gained traction among golf enthusiasts and even drew the attention of sports media outlets. Experts and analysts joined the conversation, offering their perspectives on the potential impact of these remarks on McIlroy's career and his future prospects.

A war of words revisited

It's essential to understand the context of the ongoing feud between Mickelson and McIlroy. The rivalry between the two golf legends dates back to their confrontations on the course, where both have displayed exceptional skills and remarkable victories. However, their verbal sparring has added an extra layer of excitement to their rivalry.

McIlroy, known for his candid and straightforward nature, once criticized Mickelson's style of play, suggesting that he takes unnecessary risks. On the other hand, Mickelson has often called out McIlroy for his perceived inconsistency and lack of mental fortitude under pressure. These exchanges have fueled the anticipation for their encounters both on and off the golf course.

PGA Championship - Round Two

Phil Mickelson's Provocative Statement

Recently, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to express his views on Rory McIlroy's chances of being picked by any LIV Golf team. In a provocative tweet, Mickelson wrote,

"As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him. Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @mrmckee @SmashGC As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him. Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs. @mrmckee @SmashGC As worn out as Mclroy was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him. Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.

With LIV Golf becoming a popular destination for top golfers seeking an alternative to traditional golf tours, this remark stirred significant interest among fans and observers.

Zozo Championship @ Sherwood - Round One

As the golfing world eagerly awaits McIlroy's response, the fans will undoubtedly continue to revel in the drama, making this rivalry one of the most intriguing narratives in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes