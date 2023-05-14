“Nice piece of fiction” - Phil Mickelson responds to controversy and calls out a commentator for his ‘comical’ trust in the PGA of America

Last year, Phil Mickelson sued the PGA Tour for suspending him from the tour after he joined LIV Golf. He has a strained relationship with the Tour. Nonetheless, the former Masters champion was asked to compete in the April competition at Augusta National. He will also compete in the PGA Championship next week.

Recently, Golf Week published an article claiming Phil Mickelson is training his fire on the PGA Tour of America for "colluding" with the PGA Tour to make sure that the LIV golfers should not play at the upcoming major championship.

Eamon Lynch, co-host of Golf Today on the Golf Channel, shared the article on Twitter with the caption:

"Phil Mickelson's conspiracy rants are just a ploy to deflect a responsibility that lies with him."

Phil Mickelson jumped into the comments section of the post saying:

"Nice piece of fiction. In reality, your blind trust in PGA Tour is comical given they are under investigation for countless antitrust violations that have now been expanded to include PGA of America, USGA, and ANGC. Should it include you too? Probably. See you next week!"

Fans also reacted to the post by saying:

"Damn! Mic drop by Phil."

While some users wrote that Mickelson had joined LIV Golf for money.

"Phil, a lot of people here grew up admiring you. You were given the chance to reset your financial life and credibility, to fall back into the shadows and show humility in a life of terrible decisions. Do you really wanna bark up the tree of more of your skeletons being exposed?"

"Cut the cr*p Phil. You switched to LIV purely for the money."

“I’m in 3 majors for the next 13+ years"- Phil Mickelson on playing in major tournaments

LIV Golf players have dropped in the world rankings since their points are not counted. This prevented a number of top players from competing in major tournaments. Nonetheless, some LIV Golf players received invitations to the major competition due to a specific exemption.

Phil Mickelson is also permitted to compete in three of the four major championships for the next 13 years, and in all four major tournaments until 2025. Hence, the American golfer is relaxed and focused on his game.

Mickelson remarked on the World rankings and his participation in major tournaments in his interview with the media. He said as quoted by Golf Week:

“I don’t need OWGR points nor do I care about them for myself. I’m in 3 majors for the next 13+ years and all four majors through 2025.”

Here's a list of the LIV golfers playing at the PGA Championship:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

The PGA Championship will begin on May 18 and last through May 21. It is the new year's second major. The invitation was extended to 155 golfers, with the final berth going to the winner of the AT&T Bryon Nelson.

