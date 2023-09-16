"Loser behavior" - Fans react to Zach Johnson's decision to limit Netflix's access to Team USA at The Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup, one of golf's most prestigious events, is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating all the behind-the-scenes action. However, a recent decision by Team USA's captain, Zach Johnson, has disappointed many fans.

In a surprising move, Johnson announced that Netflix's documentary series "Full Swing" would have limited access to Team USA during the Ryder Cup in Rome. The decision means that fans won't get the same peek into the team's private areas and the intense moments that occur during this iconic event.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment on the decision, with one user labeling it as "loser behavior."

"That sucks. Loser behavior," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Meanwhile, some fans supported the need for privacy and focus at the Ryder Cup. One user justified Johnson's decision by saying that Team USA have the "odds stacked against them."

"They haven’t won this in Europe for a looooong time. They know the odds are stacked against them, especially with the squad they have," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

It's worth noting that throughout Ryder Cup history, team rooms have typically remained inaccessible to the media. Zach Johnson stressed the importance of upholding the "integrity and sacredness of Team USA," and this stance garnered support from PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

Waugh expressed his appreciation for Netflix's contributions to the sport, but clarified that the team collectively agreed on the necessity of safeguarding certain aspects of their privacy.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh stated:

"Netflix has been great for the game. They’re doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected."

Although the decision may have left some fans disheartened, its purpose was to allow the team to concentrate on their performance and maintain a certain level of confidentiality throughout the Ryder Cup.

As the event approaches, the consequences of this limited access for both fans and Team USA's performance will become more pronounced.

About the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome

The 44th Ryder Cup is set to take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 1, 2023. COVID-19 led to a rescheduled date from 2022.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious events in golf, showcasing top players from Europe and the United States in a highly competitive match-play format. It's known for its intense rivalries and passionate fans. The tournament spans three days and comprises foursomes, fourballs, and singles.