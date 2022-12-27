Max Homa rates his follower's golf swings on Twitter 

Max Homa never fails to entertain his fans with his hilarious posts. He is quite active on social media, where he regularly interacts with fans, sharing his experiences as a husband, father, and PGA Tour player.

He boasts over 495k followers on Twitter, which is not a surprise considering his active engagement on the platform.

Recently, on Christmas, he treated the golf world with some interesting challenge for his fans. He asked all his followers if anyone wanted him to roast their golf swing and immediately, his post was flooded with thousands of videos of his followers demonstrating their golf swing.

"I’m retired, but anyone want a holiday swing roast?,"he said.

max homa @maxhoma23 I’m retired, but anyone want a holiday swing roast? I’m retired, but anyone want a holiday swing roast?

Homa, a five-time PGA Tour champion, got to work, and below are some of his best responses.

max homa @maxhoma23 @NateHillTV Did u need to add the hair flex? As a guy losing some up top that seems a bit aggressive @NateHillTV Did u need to add the hair flex? As a guy losing some up top that seems a bit aggressive

Max Homa defends the Fortinet Championship title in 2022

On the professional front, the 32-year-old has had a successful run on the PGA Tour. Over the past five years, he has won five PGA Tour tournaments, with two of them coming this year.

A former star golfer, who won the 2013 NCAA individual title has proved that he's got more to offer than his entertaining social media presence. He has emerged as a dominant force over the last two years, winning two PGA Tour titles in 2021 and adding more in 2022.

He competed in 23 events this year, winning two of them in the process.

In May, the Los Angeles native earned his fourth PGA Tour victory by winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time before finishing tied for fifth at the Tour Championship. His fifth PGA Tour victory came in September when he successfully defended his Fortinet Championship title.

Max Homa was also a part of the US team at the Presidents Cup where he won all four matches. He ended the year by featuring in the 20-player list in Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge. He finished 17th but went viral after Tiger Woods praised him for his swing.

Hearing that, Max Homa responded by saying,

“Yeah, I didn’t hear that, but it is crazy. At The Open Championship when we played, he came up to me on like the fourth hole and said my swing looked great and I was hitting it really well. That was cool to hear.

"I think most guys have tried to take something from Tiger’s golf swing because it’s been so perfect for so many years, so it’s very nice to hear that … To hear a guy that, you know, I look up to and kind of play golf because he made it cool say something nice about me is great."

Max Homa is currently ranked 17th in the world and is regarded as one of the most elite golfers in the world today. The California-based golfer is all set to play next year at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will take place from January 4 to 8. He still misses out on a major and will look forward to adding one to his kitty in the coming year.

Poll : 0 votes