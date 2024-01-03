“Maybe change the name of the tournament” – When Jon Rahm suggested The Sentry to change its title

Jon Rahm suggested changing the name of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as it features the best golfers in the world. In a pre-tournament press conference for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Spanish golfer talked about the competition, highlighting the elite field as well as the upcoming players.

Rahm felt playing in a field of just 39 players and competing for the same number of FedEx Cup points as they would have in other PGA Tour events with fields of more than 100 players was a huge benefit.

He continued by saying that the Sentry Tournament of Champions should have a different name because the PGA Tour was letting players who advanced to the Tour Championship play at the tournament.

Speaking about the new changes, Rahm said last year:

"It's a massive bonus to be able to come to a field (of) 39 players and compete for the same amount of FedEx Cup points we compete in the other week and a massive purse compared to the others. I mean, it's a very, very extensive bonus to be able to exactly only have to be 38 players compared to any other event. I think it's great that they're allowing the people that make it to the Tour Championship to be here as well. Maybe change the name of the tournament. "

It is important to note that only the PGA Tour event winners from the previous year competed participate in the preceding Sentry Tournament of Champions. But beginning in 2024, players who qualified for the Tour Championship by finishing in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will also be included in the competition, as was announced last year.

Adding to his statement, Rahm acknowledged that competing in the tournament was a huge accomplishment and appreciated Cam Young for making it to the field. Rahm added:

"I think it's right to have the best players of the year here and making it to East Lake should be an accomplishment. And I think a player like Cam Young has earned it so it's only going to make this tournament better and it's a massive bonus. We have a limited feel. Like it's an All-Star field that one can take advantage and start the year in a good note. "

Will Jon Rahm play at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions?

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is set to take place this week starting January 4, features a stellar field of 59 golfers, including FedEx Cup top-ranked golfers and previous year's PGA Tour event winners.

However, Jon Rahm, who won the tournament last year, will not return to defend his title as he has been banned from the PGA Tour because of his deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Rahm was barred from participating in PGA Tour events after signing with LIV last month. He'll probably play in the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament.