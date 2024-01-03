Top 4 featured groups to watch at The Sentry 2024 opening round in Hawaii

PGA Tour golfers will tee off at this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is slated to take place from January 4 to 7 at the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course in Miami. The tournament features the best Tour players, including the winners of last season's events and the ones who finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings in 2023.

The field includes Rickie Fowler, the 2023 Rocket Mortgage champion, Ryder Cup hero Viktor Hovland, 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, and rising star Ludvig Aberg.

However, reigning champion Jon Rahm will not be able to participate in the competition due to his exclusion from the PGA Tour competition. In addition, Rory McIlroy will not be competing this week due to his commitment to the DP World Tour events.

The PGA Tour has unveiled the featured groups for the tournaments and here are the top 4 featured groups to watch out for at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Top 4 featured groups to watch at The Sentry 2024

#1 Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth will tee off in a group alongside current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland in the first two rounds of the competition. Scheffler and Hovland have been the expert's best picks to win this week.

Scheffler, Spieth, and Hovland were also part of the tournament in 2023 and finished in the T7, T13, and T18 positions, respectively.

The group will tee off at 4:39 p.m. ET for the first round and at 2:33 p.m. ET for the second round at 2024 The Sentry.

#2 Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg

Max Homa will be joined by Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg for the first two rounds of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

While Homa played at last year's tournament, Aberg will have his first taste at the tournament. After being out of form for a few years, Fowler eventually turned things around, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and earning a spot in the competition.

The group will tee off at 2:33 p.m. ET for the first round on January 4 and at 4:39 p.m. ET on Friday, January 5, for the second round.

#3 Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay will be joined by Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Finau and Cantlay competed in last year's edition of the competition and were placed in the T7 and T16 positions, respectively.

They will tee off at 2:21 p.m. ET for the first round and at 4:27 p.m. ET for the second round.

#4: Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa

Xander Schaufflele, who withdrew from the competition last year after playing eight holes of the second round, will tee off with Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

They competed last year but Schauffele was forced to withdraw owing to a back injury on the second day of the tournament. Morikawa finished in second place and Kim was placed in a tie for fifth place with JJ Spaun.

This year, the group will tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET for the first round and at 2:51 p.m. for the second round.