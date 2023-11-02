Michael Block's WITB: All you need to know about the Max Verstappen driver-link and more

Michael Block turned heads at the PGA Championship with his impressive play, but it's his golf bag that's making news now. People are talking about the unique driver he carries, which recently happened to be Formula 1 star Max Verstappen, and the other clubs he uses to play at the top of his game.

At the PGA Championship, Michael made a hole-in-one with a club he's had since 2012. This got everyone interested in what else he has in his bag. Now, at the World Wide Technology Championship, he's brought out a new driver that's a talking point for golf and racing fans alike.

This driver is a team-up between TaylorMade and the Red Bull Racing team, known for their Formula 1 cars. It's designed to hit the ball in a way that makes it fly straight and far, just like a race car on a track. Michael got this driver at the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen won.

But that's not all. Michael also changed his 3-wood club to make it better for playing in the wind. This helps him control where his ball goes. He added a new wedge to his bag, too. It's for making the ball stop quickly on the green, which is important for scoring well.

Michael's putter might be old, but it works. It's from 2001, and he's added a line to help him aim. With these clubs, Michael Block is ready to take on any golf course.

Image of Michael Block

Where is Michael Block playing now?

Michael Block is currently playing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. The event is hosted at El Cardonal at Diamante, located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The tournament runs from the 2nd to the 4th of November. The course measures 7,452 yards and is a par-72.

Block's odds to win are listed at +75000. He has had a recent top-20 finish and has made the cut in one of his last five tournaments. His performance over the past year includes an average finish in 15th place across five tournaments, with total earnings of $255,000.

The prize money for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, where Michael Block is competing, is $8,200,000.00. This substantial purse indicates the event's high profile within the PGA Tour.

The exact distribution of the prize money among the competitors is typically based on the final standings, with the winner receiving a significant percentage, followed by decreasing amounts for lower placements.