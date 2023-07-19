Michael Stewart fondly recollects memorable encounter with Tiger Woods at Royal Liverpool - "Pulling out magic moments"

Michael Stewart recently reminisced about watching Tiger Woods as a youngster as he prepares for his major debut at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Stewart's association with Royal Liverpool stems back to his presence at the 2006 Junior Open. During the tournament, he had the opportunity to observe Tiger Woods' game firsthand. Woods, who was playing alongside Nick Faldo and Shingo Katayama, made an unforgettable impact with a stunning 4-iron shot that reached the cup at the 14th hole, propelling him to a two-shot victory.

Stewart recalls the occasion vividly, described it as a life-changing experience via The Scotsman:

“We were fortunate enough as competitors at the 2006 Junior Open (at Heswall) to come here as spectators,” said Michael Stewart.

He added:

“We were on the green when Tiger holed that iron shot,” recalled Stewart. “It was great. A tremendous experience, You are watching your golfing hero in the peak of his powers and he has just holed out a shot from the fairway. One bounce and clattered the flag. Typical Tiger fashion. Pulling out magic moments.”

Michael Stewart on the preparation for the Grand Stage

Michael Stewart, after being qualified for the Open Championship (Image via Azalea)

Participating in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is a dream come true and the most difficult test of Stewart's career so far.

Returning to the Merseyside venue will elicit a range of emotions, from a sense of belonging in the Players Lounge to running into old friends. Being surrounded by fellow golfers from his undergraduate days, like Seamus Power, will surely heighten his enthusiasm and emphasize the occasion's significance.

Stewart will be joined by fellow Scots Bob MacIntyre, Graeme Robertson, Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme, and Marc Warren as they prepare to proudly represent Scotland in the Open Championship.

Stewart stated that he embraces the opportunity to exhibit his skills and kickstart a positive run in his golfing career due to the qualification procedure up to this renowned event. He is aware of the hurdles that lay ahead, but stays optimistic about his chances of success and sees this opportunity as the start of a potential career in professional golf.

Michael Stewart's path to the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is significant because of his previous engagement with Tiger Woods at the venue. He is ready to face the tournament's obstacles with a mix of excitement, familiarity, and resolve. With his family's support, he hopes to leave his mark on the course while looking forward to further possibilities and continued development in his golfing career.