Min Woo Lee, Mark Hubbard among Top 5 sleeper picks for Travelers Championship 2023

As the golf world turns its attention to the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the spotlight naturally falls on the top-ranked players in the field. However, beneath the glitz and glamour of the favorites, there are often hidden gems—sleeper picks who have the potential to surprise and make a significant impact.

In this article, we highlight two such contenders: Min Woo Lee and Mark Hubbard. These rising stars possess the skills, form, and track record to challenge the odds and leave a lasting impression on the tournament.

Travelers Championship - Round One

Top 5 sleeper picks for Travelers Championship 2023

Here are the top 5 sleeper picks for Travelers Championship 2023:

Min Woo Lee: A promising debutant at TPC River Highlands

Making his debut at TPC River Highlands, Min Woo Lee enters the 2023 Travelers Championship with a burgeoning reputation. Lee has been showcasing his talent on the PGA Tour, including a remarkable T-5 finish at the U.S. Open, where he displayed composure and skill beyond his years. His consistent play and impressive performance in major championships suggest that he possesses the temperament and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

With a swing that exudes power and precision, Min Woo Lee's game has been steadily improving. Although relatively new to the PGA Tour, he has already established himself as a formidable competitor. The Travelers Championship presents a fresh opportunity for Lee to make his mark on the golfing landscape, and with odds of 70/1, he has the potential to surprise and emerge as a top contender.

Mark Hubbard: Riding a wave of form and confidence

Mark Hubbard arrives at the Travelers Championship riding a wave of form and confidence that makes him a compelling sleeper pick. Over the past two months, Hubbard has been dialing in his game, consistently producing solid results on the PGA Tour. With two top 10 finishes and two additional top 20 finishes in his last eight events, he has showcased his ability to compete against the best.

Hubbard's strengths lie in his consistent ball-striking and his ability to navigate courses with precision. TPC River Highlands, known for its strategic layout, rewards accuracy and course management—areas where Hubbard excels. In his five previous appearances at the Travelers Championship, he has proven his ability to contend, recording a personal-best T13 finish in 2021. With odds of +150 to finish in the top 40, Hubbard represents a compelling sleeper pick for the tournament.

Sleeper picks worth watching: Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Chez Reavie

Beyond the spotlight on Min Woo Lee and Mark Hubbard, there are a few more sleeper picks who warrant attention at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Brian Harman (55/1) has demonstrated his potential at the Travelers Championship, with consistent finishes of eighth, fifth, and a missed cut in his last three appearances. Harman's recent form may not be exceptional, but his track record at this event makes him an intriguing contender.

Sahith Theegala (80/1) has shown flashes of brilliance, including a T-2 finish at the 2022 Travelers Championship. While his recent results haven't been remarkable, his previous success at this tournament suggests that he could, once again, exceed expectations.

Chez Reavie (200/1), the 2019 Travelers Championship winner, has a proven track record at TPC River Highlands. While his recent finishes haven't been remarkable, his past success and familiarity with the course make him an interesting dark horse.

Travelers Championship - Final Round

As the 2023 Travelers Championship unfolds at TPC River Highlands, the golfing world will undoubtedly be captivated by the performances of the top-ranked players. However, beneath the surface, sleeper picks like Min Woo Lee and Mark Hubbard lurk, ready to surprise and make their presence felt. With their talent, recent form, and ability to rise to the occasion, Lee and Hubbard have the potential to outshine the favorites and leave an indelible mark on the tournament. As the adage goes, expect the unexpected—these sleeper picks may just steal the show at the Travelers Championship.

Poll : 0 votes