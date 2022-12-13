“My only goal was to keep my PGA Tour card” - QBE Shootout winner Sahith Theegala on key takeaway from 2022

US golfer Sahith Theegala, along with teammate Tom Hoge, won the 2022 QBE Shootout on Sunday. The duo became the second-ever rookie pairing to win the title.

The title win was big for Theegala, who is yet to register a win on the PGA Tour. He was in high praise of his pairing with Hoge after taking the win at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Furthermore, the golfer stated that he exceeded his own expectations by winning the event. Theegala went on to reveal that his only target this year was to keep his PGA Tour card.

Sahith Theegala was speaking on Conversations with Champions presented by Sentry by Golfweek, when he was asked about his takeaway for the year. The golfer replied:

“Yeah, I just, I got my PGA Tour card last year and my only goal or expectation was to keep my PGA Tour card. I’ve said it a lot, my dreams never really got past getting a PGA Tour card, so I’d be lying if I said I didn’t exceed my own expectations.”

He added:

“I haven’t really thought about it too much, I’ve just tried to let my momentum keep rolling and try and get better and enjoy the whole thing. It’s been an unbelievable year and to cap it off this week with Tom is just a cherry on top. It’s been a really good year and I’m very grateful for it.”

The American duo of Sahith Theegala along with teammate Tom Hoge outscored Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer to take a one-shot win at the QBE Shootout.

After Theegala, Hoge also revealed that he had a respectable schedule in 2022. The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner said that it “felt great” to finish the year off with a win.

Hoge said:

“I think for me, my eighth year on Tour wrapped up, I just look back, you get in more situations like today where you’re near the lead coming down the stretch and you get a little more comfortable helps out in the future.

"So I was able to put myself there a few times this year and was able to come up with a win finally. So that felt great and made it easier today drawing on that a little bit.”

The golfer went on to laud his 25-year-old partner as well. Hoge claimed that Theegala would soon start appearing in more such winner’s interviews.

He said:

“You look at Sahith’s career, to be in these situations at his age, certainly expect he’ll be doing a lot of these winner’s interviews coming up in the future.”

Sahith Theegala’s heroics win the 2022 QBE Shootout

It is pertinent to note that the rookie pairing won the 2022 QBE Shootout thanks to Sahith Theegala’s heroics. The golfer put up a stunning last-round performance, including a 15-foot birdie on the final hole. He pulled it off despite being injured.

Following the win, Theegala came out to laud his teammate and said that they’d been playing well throughout the week to deserve the trophy.

He was quoted as saying by Golf Week:

“It's nice to get a taste of victory because it's so hard out here… We’ve been playing well all week. Like we said at the start of the round, we just need two chances and we gave ourselves two really good changes on 18. Yeah, it was kind of unspoken I think that like let’s go and get this last hole.”

With the victory, Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge bagged the $950,000 prize money, which they split equally.

