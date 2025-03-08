  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Nelly Korda keeps her fans in mind amid an early Saturday morning on the golf course

Nelly Korda keeps her fans in mind amid an early Saturday morning on the golf course

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 08, 2025 16:01 GMT
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda is among the most well-known golfers on the LPGA Tour and is currently leading the Rolex World Golf Rankings. Korda is also one of the most followed golfers on Instagram, with over a million followers. She often shares updates about her day-to-day life and golf events to keep her fans engaged.

Ad

Recently, Korda shared a picture on her Instagram and revealed she made an early Saturday morning start on the golf course and also wished her followers and fans a good morning and a great weekend.

Nelly Korda makes an early Saturday start. Image via Instagram Nellykorda
Nelly Korda makes an early Saturday start. Image via Instagram Nellykorda

The love of her fans was quite visible during the recent 2025 Founders Cup, where they put up signs made specially for the 26-year-old golfer. She talked about this in her post-round interview after the third round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, it's great. I was telling Jay that like I've never had like a sign made for me that they've put it up in their backyard. For the first time -- I think even last year I didn't get it. I had one this today and I was like, oh, that's so sweet. To see everyone come out, even from IMG. Growing up I went to IMG. Seeing the junior students come out and watch, it's been amazing to see the home crowd," Nelly Korda said.
Ad

Korda is currently preparing for her return to the LPGA Tour. She did not compete in any of the Asian swing events and has competed in just two events this season so far. Korda has made a decent start to her 2025 season with a solo second and a T7 finish at the Hilton Tournament of Champions and Founders Cup, respectively.

Nelly Korda will next compete in the Ford Championship presented by KCC, which is all set to begin on March 27.

Ad

A look at Nelly Korda's performance on the LPGA Tour in 2024

Nelly Korda at the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda at the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards - Source: Getty

As Nelly Korda gears up to dominate the LPGA Tour just like the previous year when she registered seven LPGA Tour wins, here's a short brief on her historic season.

Ad

Korda had an incredible start to the season last year, registering six wins on her first eight starts. She was looking all set to take this figure in double digits before a slight slump hit her game mid-season as she missed three cuts in a row and battled a slight injury as well.

However, she made an emphatic comeback and eventually clinched her seventh title by winning The Annika. The 27-year-old golfer was named the Rolex Player of the Year as she also topped the Race to CME Globe season-long rankings.

Overall, she made 16 starts, missed just three cuts, and made $4.4 million as official prize money on the LPGA Tour.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी