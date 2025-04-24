1.17 M-subscribed YouTuber reveals ‘his favorite thing on the planet’ a day after dropping a video with Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm 

Grant Horvat dropped a new video on his YouTube channel, which has more than 1.17 million subscribers, with Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and NFL player Josh Allen. The LIV Golf Influencer also shared another hobby that he enjoys doing a lot.

Ad

Horvat shared a video on his Instagram story. He was spotted fishing from a ship along with an advanced Marine Tech, Ryan Dunnam.

Horvat put the fishing rod into the ocean and caught a mutton killa. Dunnam helped him take the fish off the hook. In the caption, Grant Horvat tagged the advanced Marine Tech and wrote:

“My favorite thing on the planet.”

Grant Horvat goes fishing with Advanced Marine Tech. Source: Instagram/@granthorvat

Ryan Dunnam reshared the video on his official Instagram account and mentioned the name of the fish. Before the fishing video, he caught the eyes of his fans with his new video.

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat continued their 2v2 YouTube golf series with a new matchup that featured two major names from the sports world. This time, the HyFlyers GC captain and the popular golf content creator went head-to-head with Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm and NFL quarterback Josh Allen in an 18-hole round at La Jolla Country Club in San Diego, California.

Throughout the match, viewers were given a closer look at how each player approached different situations on the course. The round included a mix of strategic discussion and casual on-course conversation.

Ad

Rahm, a two-time major winner, and Allen, the NFL MVP, brought a competitive edge to the game, matching up well against Mickelson and Horvat across all 18 holes.

This is not the first time Horvat has released a video with Mickelson. They have paired up earlier as well.

Grant Horvat and Phil Mickelson’s first pair-up

Two months ago, two team captains joined YouTube creator Grant Horvat for a nine-hole, two-man match that gave fans an early look at some familiar faces in action.

Ad

Horvat teamed up with HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, while the opposing side featured 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and his brother and caddie, Austin Johnson. The match marked the launch of Horvat’s new 2v2 series on his YouTube channel, which has a subscriber base of over one million.

Ad

Although Johnson came out on top in their last meeting at the 2023 Team Championship, the longtime competitive history between the two captains was evident throughout the round.

The video included plenty of back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, with stories from past tournaments, lighthearted trash talk, and a reference to a moment when Johnson once tried to demonstrate how to hit a fade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More