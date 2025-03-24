1-time PGA winner reveals he would pick stock clubs over Bryson DeChambeau's clubs

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most followed golfers. Along with being a Major winning golfer, DeChambeau also runs a successful YouTube channel where he does golf-related challenges and tries different golf clubs.

Recently, DeChambeau tested golf clubs from Temu on his channel. Based on this video, 1-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim was recently asked if he would prefer playing with stock clubs from a pro shop or DeChambeau's clubs during a Q&A on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Kim responded by posting:

"Stock clubs. His clubs are really different to mine"

Michael Kim in recent times has been very vocal about LIV Golf and LIV Golfers. In a previous Q&A he hosted on his X handle, the golfer was asked if LIV Golfers playing along with PGA Tour golfers at The Majors made the event more exciting or not.

Kim issued a blunt response to this question. He answered:

"Not more exciting and they were already important. Players on tour don’t really care about LIV. We’re all focused on how to do our jobs better"

In another such instance, the PGA Tour golfer had taken a dig at LIV Golf trolls. When Michael Kim declared The Players Championship as the best-run tournament, a user on X told him to be careful because 'LIV Bots' would come at him. Kim replied saying, "I’ve blocked most of them".

Michael Kim had also shared his thoughts on Bryson DeChambeau's Temu golf club video earlier

The above-mentioned post is not the first time Michael Kim has commented on a topic related to Bryson DeChambeau. Previously as well, Kim had made his thoughts on a DeChambeau video public.

When popular golf page Flushing It uploaded a post in which it wrote about DeChambeau trying out Temu golf clubs and revealed his score using the clubs, Kim wrote a tweet in support of the Temu golf clubs. Quote tweeting the post, the 1-time PGA Tour winner wrote:

"It doesn’t help that he plays clubs that are the FURTHEST away from ur generic stock clubs anyone can get. I’d prob shoot 45 with his clubs and 40 with those temu clubs."

However, it's also worth noting that Kim has not always been critical of DeChambeau. He also praised the LIV Golfer last year after the latter's performance at the 2024 U.S. Open. Kim highlighted how it affected DeChambeau's YouTube career.

He wrote:

"[Bryson DeChambeau's] YouTube subscribers are going up by the minute! But seriously, he’s a man amongst boys right now. So impressive"

As of this writing, Bryson DeChambeau is exempt for The Masters. However, that's not the case with Michael Kim. If Kim can put up a good performance at the Houston Open, then he can come inside the Top 50 OWGR which would help him qualify for The Masters.

