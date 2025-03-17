Michael Kim issues 5-word response for LIV Golf trolls

PGA Tour star Michael Kim played in the recently-concluded Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Following the final round of the tournament, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his honest opinion about the event. Some LIV Golf fans tried to troll Kim for his comments, but he paid them no mind, saying that he had already blocked them.

Kim turned pro in 2013 and won the John Deere Classic in 2018. He played in the 2013 U.S. Open where he finished at T17 and also at the 2018 Open Championship where he finished at T35. The 31-year-old was in the 2025 Players Championship field, but didn’t make the cut and only played in the first two rounds.

On X, Michael Kim said that he believes the Players is the best-run tournament in the world. In the comments section of his post, a fan warned him to beware of the “LIV bots.” However, Kim replied, saying:

“I’ve blocked most of them.”

In his original tweet, Kim had applauded the Players for providing a first-class gym, food, parking, and practice facilities. He also mentioned the course design, saying he had a growing appreciation for the course each year.

“Every yr I play this tournament, I appreciate the design of the course more. The par 5s are great because you have to take on some risk and to make birdie you really have to take on the hazard. As soon as you bail out, you’re barely making par,” Michael Kim said via X.

“Tree on 6 was a good addition imo. It wasn’t really in play but I also had to change my trajectory a little bit to make sure I didn’t come too close to it and I think that was the point. I don’t think anyone ever got too close to hitting it but it made you think and change ur shape a bit which is what it should do. The use of trees at sawgrass in general is great,” he added.

Michael Kim played against top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa at the Players Championship. Notably, McIlroy won the tournament with a score of 12-under.

“Still proud of the round”: Michael Kim revealed after being cut from the Players Championship

After Michael Kim was cut from the 2025 Players Championship, he took to X to share that he was still proud of his performance despite the outcome.

“Put up a good fight but a bad lip out on 17 got me. Still proud of the round. I’m just gonna blame it on the wave split haha,” Kim said via X.

On the first day of the Players Championship, Kim made seven bogeys and carded a 75. He followed that up by shooting five birdies and carding a 69 on the second day.

Kim failed to meet the official cutline of one-under and was eliminated from the competition alongside other golfers such as Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Justin Rose.

