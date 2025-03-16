'I don't think he is top 5' - Michael Kim gets brutally honest about Joaquin Niemann following LIV Golf Singapore win

Apart from being a PGA Tour star, Michael Kim is also a prominent social media personality. He frequently engages with his fans online, answering their questions and giving reviews on his performances.

Recently, he conducted a small Q&A session with his fans after the final round of the Players Championship was suspended due to thunderstorms on Sunday (March 16). Although Kim wasn't competing at TPC Sawgrass this week, he presumed that most fans would be bored waiting for play to resume.

One fan asked him where would Joaquin Niemann "realistically rank". The fan mentioned that while his performance at Majors will be "telling", they felt he would at least be in the top five even though first position would be a "stretch".

Kim minced no words when giving his take on Niemann's form. However, he also suggested a possibility that the LIV Golf star may prove him "wrong". He wrote:

"I don’t think he’s top 5, but maybe he’ll prove me wrong this yr at the majors"

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Singapore event on Sunday (March 16). He was five shots ahead of runner-up and the defending champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka who also captains Smash GC in the LIV Golf team event played almost to his potential but fell short in the end.

Niemann, who also leads Torque GC, will be seen in three Majors this year, barring the US Open (as he hasn't qualified). He appeared confident about winning a major this year while speaking with the press reporters on Sunday.

Michael Kim shares "couple nuggets" about playing after rain delay

Michael Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Players Championship finally resumed play after hours on standby on Sunday.

The final round of the event had been suspended at 1:15 pm ET due to thunderstorms. As the dip in the weather was expected, the tee times had been moved by three hours.

Kim shared his insights into what playing conditions are like after a rain delay with a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Couple nuggets you might not have thought of when coming off of a rain delay…Bunker shots are way easier. You can place ur ball and give yourself a nice lie when the bunkers are very compacted and firmer from the rain. If you have a putt, you can look at a greens book for the break on ur putt."

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy is leading the standings whereas J.J Spaun, Tom Hoge, and Akshay Bhatia are trailing him on T2. The trio has carded a total score of 10-under so far. McIlroy is three shots ahead of them.

