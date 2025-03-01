$10.7 billion worth watch brand features Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau among other celebs

Ace golfers Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau were recently featured in Rolex's new Instagram post. The $10.7B worth brand (as per Statista) celebrated the best moments of it's ambassadors under their new 'Reach for the Crown' campaign.

Rolex has had a long-standing relationship with golf and sponsors multiple events throughout the year. The World Rankings are also a part of their domain. So, it comes as no surprise that the brand has the top golfers in the world in their roster.

The Instagram post was a tribute to the high points of their ambassadors and posted pictures from their greatest achievements. The post featured Tiger Woods winning his fifth Masters title in 2019, Scottie Scheffler winning his second green jacket in 2024 and Bryson DeChambeau winning the US Open last year.

The carousel of photos included various celebrities and athletes. It was headlined by tennis legend Roger Federer, also captioned beautifully. It read:

"With their unwavering determination and exceptional achievements, they inspire the world. Members of the Rolex Family dare to chase the impossible, to overcome every challenge on the journey to excellence."

Woods, Scheffler and DeChambeau were joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner among others. DiCaprio is the latest to join the Rolex family.

What do Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau have to say about Rolex?

Tiger Woods wearing a Rolex watch in 2014 (Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods signed with Rolex in 2011. He has famously been wearing his Rolex Deepsea for several years now. The golf legend spoke about his beloved watch, saying (via Rolex):

"My watch has been part of wins, of losses, part of adventures with my kids, individual adventures… When I’m not playing golf, I want to be in the ocean. Water has always been a part of my life. For all of this, I need a watch that is very reliable, that’s why for me the Rolex Deepsea is a natural fit".

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Masters (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler joined the Rolex family in 2022. He wore a matching 'Hulk' green Rolex watch that matched his green jacket at the Augusta National last year. He spoke about Rolex saying (via Rolex):

"Rolex is such a timeless organization and seeing myself put on the green jacket in a Rolex advertisement was pretty wild so I am proud to be associated with the brand. I am proud to be associated with those other great champions as well".

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau partnered with the iconic watch company in 2016, the same year he turned pro. He spoke about the association (via Rolex):

"To follow in the footsteps of legends that have come before me, it means the world to be a part of that family".

Many other golfers including Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Lexi Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Jack Nicklaus, Anna Nordqvist and so on are all part of the Rolex roster.

