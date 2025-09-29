$100M-worth Ryder Cupper says Luke Donald set the bar for captaincy ‘extremely high’

Team Europe won the Ryder Cup 2025 on Sunday by defeating their American rivals. With the 15-13 victory at Bethpage, Luke Donald became the second-ever European skipper to win home and away after Tony Jacklin (1985, 1987). Following this, Jon Rahm came out to laud his side’s skipper for the accomplishment.The LIV Golfer, who shined in Team Europe's victory by going unbeaten, dubbed his skipper’s accomplishment “absolutely astonishing.” For the unversed, Rahm won all three of his matches, including a crucial 3&amp;2 victory in the Saturday foursomes alongside Tyrrell Hatton, which eventually helped his side’s big win. The Spaniard, worth $100 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth, said the winner captain has “set the bar for captaincy so extremely high.”Interestingly, the 2023 Masters champion also revealed his wish to play yet another Ryder Cup under Donald’s captaincy in 2026.Commenting on Luke Donald joining Tony Jacklin in exclusive winning captains’ club, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Luke has set the bar for captaincy so extremely high. What he's done these four years of being a part of, is absolutely astonishing. He has been so professional, so dedicated, so incredibly meticulous, and well organized and doing everything that he needs to do and that's why you've seen the two performances you've seen from us. He's the leader of ship and he's definitely led us the right way. The only thing left to say from I think all of us is two more years.”Jon Rahm, under Donald’s captaincy, became one of just two players from 80 in Ryder Cup history to play five or more matches in foursomes and remained unbeaten and untied alongside Tommy Fleetwood.Luke Donald on joining rare captains' Ryder Cup club Luke Donald celebrated his side’s historic Ryder Cup win on US soil, first since 2012, with his players on Sunday. However, the Englishman admitted the final day being the “most stressful 12 hours” of his life. Notably, the 47-year-old admitted being ‘proud’ of his players including Jon Rahm, while paying due respect to his American rivals.He addressed him joining Tony Jacklin in records and applauded his side’s performance for enabling the same.Luke Donald said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's been the most stressful 12 hours in my life. Shout-out to the Americans, Keegan, his captaincy. I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them…But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and what they have done through, how they have come together, how they are playing for history, how they are playing for the people that came before them, and now there will be talk for generations to come as someone going down in history. Couldn't be more proud.”It is pertinent to note that Donald won his first Ryder Cup as skipper in 2023, when his European Team took down Zach Johnson’s USA 16 ½ - 11 ½ at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy. The PGA Tour veteran also returned as a repeat captain to beat Bradley and his side in away soil this weekend. For the unversed, the 2026 edition of the tournament is set to be held at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, the event's return to the Republic of Ireland for the first since 2006.