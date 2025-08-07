Joaquin Niemann is having a standout 2025 season with five victories under his belt. The Chilean golfer recently appeared before the media ahead of the LIV Golf Chicago. He took a moment during a Bolingbrook Golf Club Torque GC press conference to credit Jon Rahm for his steady performance throughout the year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rahm's net worth is around $100 million.

Nieman was there after his fifth win of the season at the LIV Golf UK. He was asked if he was surprised by Jon Rahm's winless 2025 LIV season. Neiman said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I mean, a little bit, yes. Obviously Jon has been playing — he’s probably the most consistent player in the world. He’s been in the top 10, I think, every week that he’s been playing on LIV. Obviously he has the consistency. Every week that he plays he has a chance to win on Sunday, which is really impressive. But I feel like it’s just the way the point system is right now."

"I feel like they probably should have more points into winning. That would be awesome in my way. But it could be the other way next year, which I’m probably not going to win, I don’t know, and I can still have a chance to win on the last two tournaments, I will take that. It all depends. In the situation that I am right now, obviously I would love to see more points for winning, but it’s just the way it’s set up,” Niemann added.

As of August 2025, Rahm holds second place in the season-long LIV Golf standings with 169.16 points, behind Joaquin Niemann’s 206.8. Despite not winning any of the 11 LIV events played this year, Rahm has recorded top-10 finishes in each one.

He tied for second in Riyadh and Andalucía, finished T5 in Singapore and the UK event by JCB, and currently ranks second in total birdies (157) and first in Greens in Regulation percentage (73.91%). With that, let's learn how many points Joaquin Niemann has received for his performances this year.

How Joaquin Niemann Built His 206.80-Point Total in the LIV Golf Season

PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Joaquin Niemann has earned a total of 206.80 points so far this LIV Golf season. He picked up these points across multiple tournaments, with strong finishes helping him climb the leaderboard. Niemann's consistent play, highlighted by several wins and top spots, has put him in a strong position in the Individual Championship race as the season nears its end.

LIV Golf Riyadh

• Course: Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

• Position: Tied for 33rd (T33)

• Points Earned: 0

• Score: 5 under par

LIV Golf Adelaide

• Course: The Grange Golf Club, Australia

• Position: Winner

• Points Earned: 40

• Score: 13 under par

LIV Golf Hong Kong

• Course: Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

• Position: Tied for 12th (T12)

• Points Earned: 4.66

• Score: 9 under par

LIV Golf Singapore

• Course: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

• Position: Winner

• Points Earned: 40

• Score: 17 under par

LIV Golf Miami

• Course: Trump National Doral, USA

• Position: Tied for 33rd (T33)

• Points Earned: 0

• Score: 9 over par

LIV Golf Mexico City

• Course: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

• Position: Winner

• Points Earned: 40

• Score: 16 under par

LIV Golf Korea

• Course: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, South Korea

• Position: Tied for 20th (T20)

• Points Earned: 0.85

• Score: 4 under par

LIV Golf Virginia

• Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA

• Position: Winner

• Points Earned: 40

• Score: 15 under par

LIV Golf Dallas

• Course: Maridoe Golf Club, USA

• Position: Tied for 23rd (T23)

• Points Earned: 1

• Score: 2 over par

LIV Golf Andalucía

• Course: Real Club Valderrama, Spain

• Position: Tied for 23rd (T23)

• Points Earned: 0.28

• Score: 2 over par

LIV Golf United Kingdom

• Course: JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain

• Position: Winner

• Points Earned: 40

• Score: 17 under par

