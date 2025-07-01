$100M-worth tennis star backs Ian Poulter & his son as they attempt to secure a spot at The Open

Ian Poulter and his son Luke Poulter are competing in their final attempt to qualify for the Open Championship. The fourth and final golf Major of the season begins on July 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Course. The competition is heavily hyped among fans and qualifying for it is no small feat.

Ian Poulter is a seasoned golfer with three PGA Tour wins in his bag. He is currently competing in the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf, and he has not competed in any Major golf event on the PGA Tour since 2022. The 49-year-old has one famous finish in Open Championship history, coming in second place in 2008. Poulter must earn his way into Major golf tournaments because LIV Golf does not contribute to OWGR points.

Luke Poulter, on the other hand, is a growing golf star with an amateur ranking of 51. Interestingly, he is also competing against his father at Royal Cinque Ports in Kent. This event is currently underway, and it features 72 golfers contending for a spot in the Open Championship. This event will provide an opportunity for five golfers to compete in the golf Major.

The father-son duo has received support not only from their fans but also from tennis legend Andy Murray, who is worth $100 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). He took on X to hype up the Poulters, as his post said:

"Come on, the Poulters!!! @IanJamesPoulter @TheOpen"

As of this writing, both of them are doing well, and there's a chance they'll get to play at the Royal Portrush Golf Course.

Ian Poulter and Luke spend time together in a bar before the Open Championship qualifying round

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Finals - Source: Imagn

The qualifying round in which the Poulters are competing has a format of 36 holes played in a single day. Ian Poulter, in his Instagram story one day before the event, encouraged fans to come to the course and cheer them on. Interestingly, he also updated his fans with a story about how the father-son duo and some pals were drinking in a bar.

Ian Poulter claimed that the boys are getting hydrated for the event. The caption of his story read:

"Team Poulter, with our @majesticksgc Team principles, guess who is on the water and who is on the beers. The boys are hydrating before they loop for 36 holes tomorrow @royalcinqueports. Let's have a day tomorrow, boys. @lukepoults24 @jamesdunk3 @olliewbanks"

Ian Poulter's Instagram story on June 30 (Image Credit: via Instagram @ianjamespoulter)

Speaking of their performances, as of this writing, Ian Poulter is off to a rough start, finishing with a score of 4 over par in the first nine holes. On the other hand, Luke Poulter is 4 shots under par after his first 11 holes.

