$10M worth Nelly Korda shares furry friend's "scenic" bathroom visit

On Saturday, February 15, Nelly Korda shared a hilarious view of her furry friend’s “scenic” bathroom visit. The furry friend is a pet dog belonging to Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda’s sister.

Nelly Korda is an American professional golfer with 15 LPGA Tour wins and three Ladies European Tour wins. She won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship in 2024. Last year, Korda won the award for the LPGA Tour Player of the Year, Race to the CME Globe award, and the Rolex Anikka Major award.

On the other hand, Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour, just like her sister. She has six LPGA Tour wins and finished second in the 2022 Chevron Championship. Jessica Korda was an active player until May 2024, when she announced that she would stop playing indefinitely due to a back injury.

Nelly Korda recently shared a photo of Jessica Korda’s pet Goldendoodle on her Instagram story. In the photo, the dog can be seen relieving itself in front of a snow-covered landscape. She wrote in the caption:

“What a scenic 💩 @sircharlesthe_iv @thejessicakorda”

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

She also shared a photo of another furry friend with the caption:

“Ollie man enjoyed a couple day in the snow.”

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Korda’s current net worth is $10 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The 26-year-old LPGA Tour star was also recognized by Forbes as one of the highest-paid female athletes in 2024.

Korda recently competed in the 2025 Founders Cup, which concluded on February 9 at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida. She tied for seventh place with Minami Katsu and Celine Boutier after shooting a final-round 71 and her win from the event was $51,522.

Nelly Korda reveals her go-to meals when cooking at home

Korda has opened up about the kind of meals she likes to cook when she's in her home in Florida. She mentioned white fish and veggies as some of her favorites.

The 26-year-old American professional golfer spoke to the media ahead of the first LPGA Tour event of the year, the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions. In the press conference, she revealed details about her personal growth and cooking preferences.

"I’ve been cooking a lot of goulash and then you know, in Florida, I cook a lot of white fish too. So, white fish and veggies, roasted asparagus with garlic and any type of cheese. Parmesan cheese usually.” [12:10 onwards]

In the press conference, Korda also said that she was prioritizing her health in 2025. She recalled the neck injury she had in 2024 and said that this year, she planned on listening to her body more.

