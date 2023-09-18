11x NBA All-Star Charles Barkley works “harder at golf” than he ever did in Basketball, states PGA TOUR winner

Stan Utley, a PGA Tour winner, has a bold claim about Charles Barkley. The former NBA MVP went to the All-Star team 11 times in his illustrious career, which naturally requires a lot of dedication and effort. According to Utley, that pales in comparison to the analyst's dedication and effort with golf.

Golf has been a sport Barkley has taken up after retirement. When he's not on TNT laughing it up with Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, the legendary NBA star is likely on the golf course.

Expand Tweet

Utley said:

"I had dinner with him, the one time I ever have about a year ago. I asked him this question, I said, 'Do you work harder at golf than you did basketball?' and he said, 'Absolutely.' I really don't think people realize how much he loves golf and how much time he spends playing and practicing. I really do think he practices alot."

There could be several reasons for this. Basketball obviously came more easily and naturally to the NBA MVP. He was gifted in that area, but not in other sports. That is why he chose to play.

Therefore, his golf game would require more effort than his basketball game. He has to work harder to get good at golf. However, the simple fact that he is doing that at all shows his love for the sport, as Utley mentioned.

Utley said he gave Charles Barkley one tip, and he was one of many coaches who had met with him and assessed his swing. Clearly, he wants to get it right. Golf is also not a sport Barkley needed to take up. He was doing fine with a $60 million net worth and cozy analyst job.

He doesn't need to play, but he wants to. Unlike others who play the sport casually, he clearly takes it very seriously. His dedication to it could be compared to pro golfers. He believes it supersedes his dedication to basketball.

Charles Barkley almost joined LIV Golf

There was a possibility that Charles Barkley, one of the NBA's most popular talk show hosts and analysts, would join LIV Golf. He was offered a lucrative contract to join their team.

Charles Barkley had announced that he would leave "Inside the NBA" after turning 60, but he couldn't do it when pressed. He admitted that he wanted to do TNT and LIV Golf, but couldn't. So, he made his choice:

"In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both TNT and LIV, I don't know how Turner's sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback. We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show."

Obviously, Charles Barkley was interested. The money was hard to turn down for anyone, and he wanted to do it. Ultimately, TNT and his Inside the NBA crew meant more to him.