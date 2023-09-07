Evolution of Charles Barkley's golf swing: How the NBA Legend has improved over the years?

NBA legend Charles Barkley has developed a special liking to golf since retiring from basketball 23 years ago.

He struggled early on, particularly on his swing, but has progressed well over a long course of time.

For much of the time in the last two decades, Charles Barkley’s golf swing was downright atrocious, marked by multiple hitches, awkward pauses and chopping downswing.

Pundits viewed it as a result of poor mechanics and wear and tear from his long years in the NBA, which affected his back.

Interestingly, some published reports said ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ was actually a good golfer in the 1990s but multiple advices from different people negatively affected his game.

Check out Barkley’s early golf swing which became the butt of joke for many:

As he progressed in the game, the Basketball Hall of Famer sought the help of experts to correct his swing, including renowned instructor Hank Haney, who was coach to the likes of Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara.

His sessions with Haney was even televised on the Golf Channel. But Charles Barkley showed little improvement.

Of late, however, he has shown more refinement in his game. The hitch appears to be gone and he is showing better control on his movement.

Watch the video below:

In one of his recent interviews with PEOPLE, Barkley gave credit to his instructor Stan Utley for working on his swing.

The one-time NBA most valuable player said of his improved mechanics:

"Now when I go out, I can play. I can have a good time. I made a bunch of good shots. I made some bad shots. But man, when I'm standing over the ball, I'm not terrified like I was really for the last 20 years.”

Charles Barkley's career highlights

Charles Barkley was the 1993 NBA MVP while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

While his golfing skills still leave much to be desired, on the basketball court there was no denying that Charles Barkley was in his element.

The former Auburn star played 16 years in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

In 1993, he led the Suns all the way to the NBA Finals. It was the same year that Charles Barkley won the league’s most valuable player award.

He was an 11-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Team member and was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

The 6-foot-6 Barkley finished his career with 23,757 points (29th in the all-time list), 12,546 rebounds (19th) and 4.215 assists.

After his playing days, he joined the panel of Inside the NBA, where he continued to share his knowledge of basketball and developing into one of the more entertaining pundits right now in sports-entertainment.