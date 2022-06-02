"That's the good thing about golf, I don't have to be around that idiot" - Charles Barkley trolls Shaquille O'Neal during live broadcast of Capitol One's The Match

Charles Barkley was one of the commentators for Capitol One's The Match last Wednesday. Barkley did a great job in the booth alongside "Inside the NBA" presenter Ernie Johnson. During the broadcast, Chuck went on to hilariously troll Shaquille O'Neal with a snide remark.

Johnson randomly brought up Shaq's name as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were on the green. Barkley was pretty quick to target his co-host. He pointed out that golf has given him the gift of not working with O'Neal. Here's what the one-time NBA MVP said:

"That's the good thing about golf, I don't have to be around that idiot... It's more beautiful when Shaq's not out here."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Chuck had to roast Shaq during @CapitalOne) "That's the good thing about golf, I don't have to be around that idiot." 🤣Chuck had to roast Shaq during #CapitalOnesTheMatch "That's the good thing about golf, I don't have to be around that idiot." 🤣Chuck had to roast Shaq during #CapitalOnesTheMatch (@CapitalOne) https://t.co/pqeey9jowA

Charles Barkley is an avid fan of golf and has been a commentator for The Match for the past few years. Barkley even participated in The Match: Champions for Change back in 2020. It was the third edition of The Match, with Barkley teaming up with Phil Mickelson to defeat Peyton Manning and Steph Curry.

Story continues below ad

The Hall of Famer's comments about Shaquille O'Neal might be some kind of revenge. Back when Chuck was playing in The Match: Champions for Change, Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith served as commentators.

At one point during the broadcast, Shaq said this about Barkley:

"Chuck, if you can't read words, how are you going to read the greens?"

The "Inside the NBA" crew would go on to roast their collegeau during the entire broadcast. They even teased Barkley about his weight and his putting technique. However, Chuck did have the last laugh as he won the third edition of The Match.

Story continues below ad

In The Match VI, NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeated the duo of young NFL quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Brady and Rodgers came from behind to get the victory, with the latter hitting the game-winning putt.

Charles Barkley's love of golf

Charles Barkley at the American Century Championship - Round One

Story continues below ad

Like many basketball players, Charles Barkley is a fan of golf. Barkley started his love for the sport back in his playing days. Michael Jordan even commented that Barkley was good at golf in the 1990s, but his game did not remain as good in the 2000s.

Chuck has one of the strangest golf swings ever. You can watch it below.

Fast forward to 2021 and Barkley has a new swing. The avid golfer seems to have made some adjustments and now has a really nice stroke. The 59-year-old basketball legend told People Magazine that he hated playing golf because of his swing.

Story continues below ad

However, Barkley met golfer Stan Utley, who helped him develop his swing. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend showed off his new swing at the at the 2021 Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here's what Barkley said about his new approach:

"I can play. I can have a good time. I made a bunch of good shots. I made some bad shots. But man, when I'm standing over the ball, I'm not terrified like I was really for the last 20 years. I mean, there's no other way to say it, I was scared to death over the ball. I had like 10 guys talking to me and it was crazy."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far