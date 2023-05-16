Former NBA star Charles Barkley on a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets podcast praised NHL forward Morgan Barron's return to the ice. It was exceptional as Barron returned after receiving over 75 stitches for a nasty cut above his right eye.

Charles Barkley said that if an NBA player would have suffered a similar injury, they would retire immediately and take their maximum contract.

Barkley recalled the incident where Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron sustained a terrifying skating injury during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite the severity of the injury, Barron showed remarkable courage and determination, returning to the ice after receiving over 75 stitches.

Charles Barkley on Spittin' Chiclets podcast:

"I saw a guy get 70 stitches and come back in the game the other night. I was like, yeah, man, if an NBA player got 75, he'd retire. He like, yeah, I'm not doing this anymore. He like I'm taking my Max deal. Yeah, he's like, I'm taking my Max deal and go home"

Barkley's comments highlight the different levels of toughness required in different sports. While basketball is a physical sport, it is not as physically demanding as ice hockey, where players often have to play through injuries and even broken bones.

His comment highlights that basketball players are fragile compared to NHL athletes.

Exploring NBA Legend Charles Barkley's inspiring journey

Charles Barkley was born and raised in Leeds, a town located 17 miles east of Birmingham. Barkley entered the world as the first black baby born in a segregated, all-white town hospital. Growing up, he faced the challenges that came with living in a racially divided society.

Barkley's first encounter with adversity came from his family life. His parents divorced when he was young, and his father left, abandoning the family. Barkley's mother remarried, and they welcomed his stepbrother, John Glenn, into the family. Tragedy struck again when Barkley's stepfather passed away in an accident when he was just 11 years old.

Attending Leeds High School, Barkley initially faced setbacks in his basketball career. As a junior, he was only 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 220 pounds, failing to make the varsity team and being named as a reserve.

During his senior year, Barkley's talent shone through as he averaged an impressive 19.1 points and 17.9 rebounds per game. He led his team to an outstanding 26–3 record and guided them to the state semi-finals.

Charles Barkley received a life-changing opportunity when he was recruited by Sonny Smith to play for Auburn University. He embarked on his college journey, majoring in business management while honing his basketball skills.

Poll : 0 votes