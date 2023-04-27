Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan don't have a great relationship now, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, the six-time champ helped his fellow Hall of Famer in the business world.

Along with being one of the greatest NBA players ever, Jordan has done extremely well for himself off the court too. Mainly with his endorsement deals. His knowledge in this field also helped Charles Barkley secure a big pay day.

Since they were near their peaks at the same time, Barkley and Jordan inked deals with Nike close to one another. Jordan was seen as the face of the brand, but still made sure to look out for his fellow NBA star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an episode of "The Steam Room" podcast, Barkley opened up on some advice Jordan gave him. Thanks to this advice, the Phoenix Suns legend was able to fully maximize his earnings potential with the company.

"He says, 'hey man why you need all that money? Tell Nike you want a million and the rest in stock options.'"

"I actually made probably ten times the amount of money, and I'm still with Nike to this day."

Barkley was originally going to be paid three million dollars. But thanks to Jordan, that ended up being a lot more.

What is Charles Barkley's net worth?

As of 2023, Charles Barkley's net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. Part of this has to do with his deal with Nike. Not only does he still have an endorsement deal with them, but owns the stock he earned from his original deal thanks to Michael Jordan.

Outside of Nike, other companies that Barkley has endorsement deals with include McDonald's, T-Mobile and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The other piece of Barkley's net worth comes from his salary. This past summer, he signed a new deal with TNT along with Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. It is believed that his new salary for "Inside the NBA" is believed to be around $10 million.

In some respects, Barkley owes Jordan a big thank you. If not for his advice so long ago, he would have left a lot of money on the table by not taking stock in Nike.

Poll : 0 votes