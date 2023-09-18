"He's going to do tampons any day": Charles Barkley once roasted Shaquille O'Neal for having 'no shame' in doing endorsements

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been great friends and usually joke around in several TV shows. The two had legendary careers on the floor but have also been famous off the court. Shaq turned his focus to business once he retired.

The four-time NBA champion's net worth is around $400 million, and his income comes from endorsement deals, social media-sponsored posts, and real estate. Barkley has endorsed brands like Nike, FanDuel, T-Mobile, and McDonald's.

Of the two, though, only Shaq has made some unique endorsements, while "Chuckster" has partnered only with famous companies. Barkley once roasted O'Neal about his unique endorsements.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shaq got no shame. Zero. There is no doubt in my mind he is going to do tampons any day. It is just a matter of time," Charles Barkley said duing an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in March 2019.

O'Neal has endorsed several brands over the years, including Reebok, Taco Bell, Papa John's, and NBA 2K.

Shaquille O'Neal's unique endorsements

One of the first endorsements of Shaquille O'Neal came back in 1995 when he endorsed Cadbury's Mr. Big candy bar, which included chocolates and other sweets. It quickly became a success in the US and Canada.

During the final stages of his career, the four-time champion acquired his own soda. In 2013, he partnered with Arizona Beverages to release the Soda Shaq Cream Soda.

The former Lakers star even had his own video game, Shaq Fu. The original video game was released in 1994, and its second edition in 2018.

Another unique endorsement was his collaboration with The Original Soup Man, which released "Shaq-A-Roni and Meatballs" and "Shaq and Cheese" as part of a healthy nutrition program.

Shaq had an illustrious career in the NBA with four titles (2000-2002, 2006) and three Finals MVP (2000-2002). He also retired as a 15-time All-Star and 2000 NBA MVP.

Charles Barkley was an 11-time All-Star and the league MVP in 1993. However, he never won an NBA championship, even though he played in the 1993 Finals.