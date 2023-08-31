10 of the biggest brands Shaquille O'Neal endorses

Shaquille O'Neal has one of the most storied NBA careers of all time. He is a four-time NBA Champion and was named MVP in his first three finals. He was the League MVP in 2000; he's a 15-time All-Star; he's a Hall of Famer; he's an Olympic gold medalist, and what not. All these accolades eventually helped him establish a brand for himself.

His success as an athlete has allowed him to enjoy fame beyond his playing days, primarily as a host of Inside the NBA alongside Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson.

Aside from being a host on Inside the NBA, Shaq has a couple of mind-blowing endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the country and overseas. He is one of the athletes known to have endorsed a plethora of brands, and these are the biggest ones.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burger King, Icy Hot, and eight other brands that Shaquille O'Neal endorses

Shaquille O'Neal's colorful personality and hilarious demeanor have endeared him to many fans.

He has some of the funniest moments in the NBA, and as a broadcaster, fans enjoy seeing and hearing from Shaq. These certainly contribute to the fact that these brands have hired Diesel to be an endorser.

#1 NBA 2k

The NBA 2K series of games has become the most popular basketball simulation game in existence, taking the crown from EA's NBA Live in the early 2010's. Each annual release is anticipated by NBA fans and gamers around the world, making it the most popular video game in the sports genre.

#2 Taco Bell

Taco Bell is one of the biggest fast-food restaurants. The fast food chain has stores in over thirty locations worldwide and is one of the go-to options for people who are looking for a quick fix of Mexican Food.

Shaq is one of the prominent figures associated with the chain, featuring in their commercials since mid-90s

#3 Pepsi

The Pepsi brand is one of the biggest in the food and beverage industry, with some of the biggest restaurant chains only serving Pepsi products exclusively. As a huge brand, Pepsi has partnered with and been endorsed by some very big stars including Shaquille O'Neal.

At the height of his career, Shaq even had some commercials endorsing the brand.

#4 Papa John's

Another Shaq endorsement in the food industry is the pizza chain, Papa John's. Aside from endorsing the brand, the four-time NBA Champion is also a member of the company's board of directors.

#5 Burger King

One more endorsement in the food department that is under Shaq's belt is that of Burger King. The fast-food chain that is most well-known for the Whopper is another global brand that has advertisements featuring O'Neal.

Burger King operates in over 100 countries, making it one of the biggest endorsements that Shaquille O'Neal has done.

#6 Oreo

Something that is also in the food department but is different from restaurants, Oreos are probably the most popular brand of cookies in the world. One of the aspects that make Oreos popular are its unique fillings.

The LA Lakers legend endorsed the Triple Double Oreo, which was fitting as an iconic cookie needed an endorsement from an iconic legend.

#7 Shaq Fu

NBA 2K is not the only videogame that Shaquille O'Neal has lent his likeness to. In fact, he has had a videogame where he is the main character with Shaq Fu. The game also features O'Neal as the main character, but instead of playing basketball, he is fighting against monsters in a different dimension.

The game was released in 1994, and people who owned a SEGA Genesis or a Super NES could play it. A sequel called Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn was released in 2018.

#8 Icy Hot

As an athlete, Shaq certainly went through some pain from injuries, especially from particularly physical games.

Sure, he had the team's medical staff to help him recover from any injuries that he might have sustained, but it seems that he also had other means of getting better, and that was Icy Hot.

Icy Hot is a quick solution for people who need pain relief. It comes in many different forms, and Shaquille O'Neal himself endorses its effectiveness.

#9 Nestle Crunch

Nestle is one of the biggest brands globally. They have a wide range of products that are sold worldwide, but their most popular ones are the chocolates that they manufacture.

One of these chocolates is Nestle Crunch, and the former Miami Heat champion appeared in an advertisement for this specific chocolate brand.

#10 Buick

Shaquille O'Neal's endorsements went beyond food and video games. He also endorses brands from other industries, and one of the products he endorses that falls outside of the food or video game categories is cars, specifically the Buick.

Shaq had a popular Buick ad after he retired from the NBA wherein he got inside a Buick to highlight the car's interior space.

These are just a few of the endorsements that Shaquille O'Neal has given, as he has been the face of several other brands. Aside from endorsing brands, he also has his own personal business ventures.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal delights fans and police at Big Chicken launch at Houston.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)