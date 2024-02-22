Miles Russell, who became the youngest golfer to win the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass last year, will join Charlie Woods at a pre-qualifier event for the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

The PGA Tour kicks off next week, and several amateur and professional golfers have been trying to earn a spot in the Tour event through Monday's qualifier.

Players will compete at a pre-qualifier tournament on Thursday, February 22, which will take place at four different venues. Following the event, the top 25 and their ties will advance for Monday qualifiers, scheduled to take place at the Tesoro Club's Palmer Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida on February 26.

Miles Russell will be among the list of golfers taking part in a pre-qualifier event in an attempt to earn a spot to compete at the PGA Tour event. Other popular names in the pre-qualifiers field include Tiger Woods' son Charlie, Matt Kuchar's son Cameron and Mario Lemieux's son Austin Lemieux.

Other golfers who will play in the pre-qualifier tournament are Tommy Kuhl, Willie Mack III, Luis Gagne, Sunny Kim, Will Grimmer, Steven Chervony, Angus Flanagan, Jack Maguire, Gabriel Lench, Julian Perico, Andy Zhang, Tyler Strafaci and Patrick Flavin.

Who is Miles Russell?

Miles Russell is a junior American golfer, who became the overnight star after winning the Junior Players Championship in 2023. He won the tournament at the age of 14 and became the youngest golfer to win the championship.

Miles Russell is only 15-years-old now, but he has already shown his golf prowess to the world. His current Rolex AJGA ranking is 1, with a total of 811.341 points. He recently competed at Carlton Woods in the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship, where he tied for 14th place. The tournament concluded on February 16, in which the 15-year-old golfer shot three rounds of 72-72 and 73.

Fans have great expectations for Miles Russell in 2024 after his outstanding performance in junior competitions the previous year.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Miles Russell played in 2023 (as per AJGA):

T14 Rolex Tournament of Champions

1 The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex

1 Boy's Junior PGA Championship

T13 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey

T7 AJGA Junior Championship presented by Visit Tallahassee

2 Team TaylorMade Invitational

T3 Scott Robertson Memorial

1 Moon Golf Junior All-Star

1 TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star

Mile Russell will go into the Monday qualifying if he places in the top 25 at the pre-qualifier event. The top four golfers in the Monday qualifiers will advance to the Cognizant Classic, scheduled from February 29 to March 1. The PGA Tour event is a regular calendar tournament of the series featuring a full-size field.