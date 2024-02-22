Is Charlie Woods playing in a PGA Tour event? All you need to know

Charlie Woods can make his PGA Tour debut next week at the Cognizant Classic. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 2 at the PGA National Resort. It will feature a stellar field of the top PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods' best friend Rory McIlroy.

Charlie Woods will tee off at a pre-qualifier event for the tournament on Thursday, February 22, which will take place at four different sites. Around 25 and their ties from the four sites will ultimately compete in Monday's qualifier and then only four players will secure their spot at the Cognizant Classic next week.

If Charlie Woods qualifies for the tournament by Monday qualifier, he will make his PGA Tour debut the following week. Woods Jr. will tee off for Thursday's pre-qualifier event at 7:39 a.m. ET in a group with Olin Brown Jr and Ruidhri Mcgee.

Charlie Woods has played in the field consisting of top PGA Tour players such as Justin Thomas, John Daly and Matt Kuchar. However, it was only for an unofficial PGA Tour event- PNC Championship.

He teamed up with his father, Tiger Woods, and played in four editions of the competition with the best finish recorded in 2021 when they finished in second place.

Will Charlie Woods' father Tiger Woods play at the Cognizant Classic?

Although the field of the 2024 Cognizant Classic is not confirmed yet, Tiger Woods is most likely to miss the tournament. The renowned golfer participated in the Genesis Invitational last week, but an unexpected sickness forced him to withdraw. He played the first six holes of the second round before having to withdraw due to fever and dehydration.

Tiger Woods has been battling ailments for the last two years, particularly following his terrifying car accident in 2021. He has made an effort to play more golf and return to professional competitions but struggled because of his health.

Due to an ankle injury, he was forced to withdraw from the Masters last year. He then participated in the 2023 Hero World Challenge but had trouble with his game and finished in 18th position in the field of 20 players.

Woods expressed hope during a pre-event press conference of the Hero World Challenge, stating that he planned to play in at least one tournament a month in 2024.

He did not participate in any competitions in January 2023. He joined the star-packed field of Genesis Invitational last week, a signature PGA Tour event hosted by the ace golfer but withdrew from the competition.

He will probably make a comeback at The Players Championship, which is set for March 14–17 at Players Stadium Golf Course.

Tiger Woods has played at the Cognizant Classic over the years and was runner-up in 2012 when Rory McIlroy emerged victorious.