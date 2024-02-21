Charlie Woods certainly has some big shoes to fill, being the son of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The 15-year-old seems to be already stepping into those shoes as he will be playing a qualifying event later this week to hopefully be a part of a PGA Tour event.

Charlie Woods will be playing at the pre-qualifying event for the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens. Charlie will be playing at the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of the four qualifying events for the Cognizant Classic. The tournament itself will be held from February 29 to March 3.

The decision to play the qualifiers has received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans are ecstatic to see him play, others think that he is too young to play such a big event.

"Go baby tiger," remarked one fan.

"Too soon throwing him into this imo," said another fan.

"he won't break 80 if it's a real qualifier and course is set up to PGA Length and difficulty," a third fan remarked.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Charlie Woods to compete for a place at the Cognizant Classic just a few days after Tiger Woods' WD from the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods underwent surgery on his ankle after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters. One of the first tournaments he played when he came back was the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie Woods.

During his time of recovery, Tiger Woods also caddied for Charlie Woods on several occasions, including the Notah Begay III Golf Championship.

Tiger Woods made his season debut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. However, his debut got over just as quickly as it began, as he had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in the middle of the second round due to flu-like symptoms.

Woods later provided a health update on his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying:

"I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank Genesis USA and all the fans for the support."

Woods is expected to make his next appearance at the 2024 Masters, which will be the first Major tournament of the year.