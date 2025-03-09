$19M PGA Tour pro gives his verdict on Jason Day's 'lowest round' at Arnold Palmer Invitational

PGA Tour player Billy Horschel praised Jason Day after the second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Day scored 8-under 64 in the second round, marking the lowest round at Bay Hill since 2021.

Day had a poor first round at the tournament as he scored 4-over 76. However, he rebounded strongly in the second round. Horschel, who has a net worth of $19 million according to Forbes, took to X to shower praise on Day, calling it:

"One of the best rounds I’ve seen in a long time! Played beautifully! @JDayGolf"

The lowest 18-hole round score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is shared by Adam Scott (2014), Andy Bean (1981), and Greg Norman (1984). Each scored a 62 at Bay Hill; however, Bean and Norman's scores were achieved when Bay Hill was a par-71 course.

After three rounds at the tournament, Day is positioned fourth with a score of 7-under. Collin Morikawa is on the top of the leaderboard with a score of 10-under. Meanwhile, Horschel failed to make the cut at the tournament. He scored 7-over 79 in the first round and 2-over 74 in the second.

Jason Day on the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational: "It's going to be a lot more difficult tomorrow"

In the post-round press conference after the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jason Day was asked in the post-round press conference what experience he would rely on for the final round. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, not much. I think it's going to be a lot more difficult tomorrow. There's going to be 10 to 20 mile an hour wind out there. We all know how hard the greens are and how hard the golf course is. So it's just kind of survive, get close to it on the back side."

"If I can get close to the back side, who knows what happens. But you just got to try and cut into the lead through the first nine. If I can cut into the lead, get myself on the back side, hopefully finish the way I did today, then you never know what happens," he added.

In five starts on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, Jason Day has made five cuts. He has a top-5 finish and two top-25 finishes. His top-5 finish came at the American Express tournament where he tied for third. He comes after tying for 50th at the Genesis Invitational.

Let's take a look at Jason Day's performances in the 2025 season:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T40 (70-70-68-70, 278, -14)

: T40 (70-70-68-70, 278, -14) The American Express : T3 (64-66-67-69, 266, -22)

: T3 (64-66-67-69, 266, -22) Farmers Insurance Open : T32 (74-69-70-76, 289, +1)

: T32 (74-69-70-76, 289, +1) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T13 (70-69-68-69, 276, -12)

: T13 (70-69-68-69, 276, -12) The Genesis Invitational : T50 (76-72-74-72, 294, +6)

: T50 (76-72-74-72, 294, +6) Arnold Palmer Invitational: 4 (76-64-69, 209, -7)

2024-25 DP World Tournaments

BMW Australian PGA Championship: T8 (67-69-69, 205, -8)

