1x PGA Tour winner drops honest reaction to being tied with Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele at the 2025 PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. This edition of the Major features big names like Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. While McIlroy won the 2025 Masters at Augusta, Schauffele is the defending champion at Quail Hollow.
Hence, it's a prestigious occasion for many other golfers to share the field with them. However, after Round 2 ended on Friday, 1-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim expressed his happiness as he was tied with McIlroy and Schauffele. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kim wrote:
"If someone had told me I was tied with Rory and Xander after two days, I would have signed up in a heartbeat haha. Happy to make another cut at a major. Made two nerve racking putts on the last two 😮💨. It’s a pretty bunched up leaderboard and I’ll be able to move up a lot if I can shoot a good round tomorrow morning before the wind starts blowing."
You can check what Michael Kim wrote about being tied with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele below:
Michael Kim's post above is a collection of his thoughts from Round 2 on Friday. In his post, Michael also took a dig at "LIV Fanboys" as he managed to cut his second consecutive Major championship this year. Kim also gave an update on his back and mentioned he expected it to be 100% by the final round on Sunday.
In his professional golf career till now, Michael Kim has never won a Major championship. Hence, the opportunity to rub shoulders with multiple-time Major champions like Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele is massive for the American golfer.
Who are Michael Kim, Rory McIlroy, & Xander Schauffele paired with in Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship?
In Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship, Michael Kim will be paired with Bud Cauley and David Puig. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be paired together along with Chris Kirk. Here is a detailed look at the updated tee time for Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship:
Tee No. 1
- 11:43 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark
- 11:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
- 12:05 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 12:16 p.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
- 12:27 p.m. – Tony Finau, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole
- 12:38 p.m. – Davis Riley, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:49 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland
- 1:00 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 1:11 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:22 p.m. – Alex Smalley, J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:33 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox
- 1:44 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:55 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
Tee No. 10
- 11:48 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
- 11:59 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Luke Donald
- 12:10 p.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
- 12:21 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young
- 12:32 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
- 12:43 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:54 p.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
- 1:05 p.m. – Justin Lower, Tom Kim, Sergio Garcia
- 1:16 p.m. – Brian Harman, Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
- 1:27 p.m. – David Puig, Bud Cauley, Michael Kim
- 1:38 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 1:49 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick