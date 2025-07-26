  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 1x PGAT winner takes a dig at tech brand after its Coldplay concert moment cover-up

1x PGAT winner takes a dig at tech brand after its Coldplay concert moment cover-up

By Anusha M
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Michael Kim at the Travelers Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The one-time PGAT winner Michael Kim took a hilarious dig at the software company, Astronomer's attempt to cover up the Coldplay concert moment in its latest post on X. He regularly shares his thoughts and opinions on the platform with a mix of brief and detailed posts.

Ad

Recently, Kim made a humorous suggestion as he dropped a comment under the latest post by the American tech company. Astronomer shared a video featuring actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow in a video to answer a few of the common questions they have received lately. With the recent event involving two of their employees, CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, the organization has become a household name, and not for the software services they offer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an attempt to seal the scandal and move past it, Astronomer roped in Gwyneth Paltrow to preserve their vision and reputation. In the video, she was seen responding to the questions with a twist and communicating the mission and professional aspects of the organization.

Michael Kim took a dig at the brand, as he suggested the tech company sponsor a Coldplay concert in the future. The one-time PGAT winner wrote:

Ad
"Need them to sponsor a concert next"
Ad

On July 16, 2025, Byron and his colleague, Cabot, were filmed during the Coldplay concert in Gillette Stadium. What followed was a full-blown scandal as the duo was having an affair. The video clip of them moving away from the camera went viral, and eventually, Byron and Cabot stepped down from their roles in the software company.

Michael Kim, on the other hand, was last seen at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut after shooting a 4-over par score in the first two rounds. He decided to skip the 3M Open currently in progress at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.

Ad

How has Michael Kim performed on the PGAT this season?

Michael Kim has played 23 events on the PGA Tour this year and has made the cut in 18 of them. While he withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship owing to a back injury, he missed the cut in the rest of the tournaments.

Michael Kim at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Michael Kim at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The one-time PGAT winner has yet to win a title this season, but has had three Top 10 and six Top 25 finishes so far. His best finish was the joint runner-up position at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Ad

At the majors this year, Kim made the cut in the first three events. He finished in T27 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship, and in T50 at the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Michael Kim's first and only win on the PGA Tour so far came at the 2018 John Deere Classic, where he sealed the victory with a 27-under par final score.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications