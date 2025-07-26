1x PGAT winner takes a dig at tech brand after its Coldplay concert moment cover-up

The one-time PGAT winner Michael Kim took a hilarious dig at the software company, Astronomer's attempt to cover up the Coldplay concert moment in its latest post on X. He regularly shares his thoughts and opinions on the platform with a mix of brief and detailed posts.Recently, Kim made a humorous suggestion as he dropped a comment under the latest post by the American tech company. Astronomer shared a video featuring actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow in a video to answer a few of the common questions they have received lately. With the recent event involving two of their employees, CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, the organization has become a household name, and not for the software services they offer.In an attempt to seal the scandal and move past it, Astronomer roped in Gwyneth Paltrow to preserve their vision and reputation. In the video, she was seen responding to the questions with a twist and communicating the mission and professional aspects of the organization.Michael Kim took a dig at the brand, as he suggested the tech company sponsor a Coldplay concert in the future. The one-time PGAT winner wrote:&quot;Need them to sponsor a concert next&quot;On July 16, 2025, Byron and his colleague, Cabot, were filmed during the Coldplay concert in Gillette Stadium. What followed was a full-blown scandal as the duo was having an affair. The video clip of them moving away from the camera went viral, and eventually, Byron and Cabot stepped down from their roles in the software company.Michael Kim, on the other hand, was last seen at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut after shooting a 4-over par score in the first two rounds. He decided to skip the 3M Open currently in progress at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.How has Michael Kim performed on the PGAT this season?Michael Kim has played 23 events on the PGA Tour this year and has made the cut in 18 of them. While he withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship owing to a back injury, he missed the cut in the rest of the tournaments.Michael Kim at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Source: GettyThe one-time PGAT winner has yet to win a title this season, but has had three Top 10 and six Top 25 finishes so far. His best finish was the joint runner-up position at the WM Phoenix Open in February.At the majors this year, Kim made the cut in the first three events. He finished in T27 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship, and in T50 at the U.S. Open earlier this year.Michael Kim's first and only win on the PGA Tour so far came at the 2018 John Deere Classic, where he sealed the victory with a 27-under par final score.