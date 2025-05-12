Michael Kim had to withdraw from the Truist Championship halfway through the Saturday round, despite making the cut. He cited a back injury and finally shared an update with one of his fans regarding the same.

A few hours after the 2025 Truist Championship came to an end, Michael Kim shared a post on his official X account. He was spotted in a therapy room, and in the caption he wrote:

“Doing some red light therapy for my back and have 20 min to kill. Let’s do a Q&A”.

During the session, one of the fans posted a question about his back at Philly. They wrote:

“Was your back bothering you all week or did something happen and it was just there. Do you see a chiro for events like this?”

To this Michael Kim stated how the weather made things worse for him. He replied:

“It was stiff all week but got worse Friday thru the rain and cold and wouldn’t get better at all Saturday.”

This left him out of another opportunity to grab a win in the PGA Tour 2025 season.

How did Michael Kim perform at the Truist Championship?

At the Truist Championship, Michael Kim opened the tournament on the back nine, beginning his first round on the 10th hole. He recorded pars on holes 10 through 12, made a bogey on the 13th, then responded with a birdie on the par-3 15th.

Pars on holes 14, 16, and 17 were followed by a bogey on 18, giving him a back-nine score of 36. On the front nine, Kim carded pars on holes 1 and 2, followed by a birdie on the par-3 3rd and another on the par-4 5th. He made bogeys on holes 7 and 9 and finished with a front-nine 36 for an opening round of 72.

In the second round, Kim began on the front nine and posted a 35, with birdies on holes 2 and 4, and bogeys on holes 6 and 8. On the back nine, he shot a 37 with a bogey on the 11th and 15th, along with a birdie on the 14th. He ended the round with a total score of 72, standing at two over par for the tournament.

During the third round, Kim started on the front nine again and made par on the 1st hole, birdied the 2nd and added another birdie on the 3rd. He bogeyed the 4th and carded par on the 5th and 6th.

A par followed on the 7th, with a bogey on the 8th and another par on the 9th for a front-nine score of 36. He played the 10th and 11th holes on the back nine, where he made a birdie and a bogey, respectively. Kim then withdrew from the event during the third round.

