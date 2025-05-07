Michael Kim shares hilarious bathroom mystery from Hilton Head: "They tried to find out who it was"

Michael Kim shared surprising bathroom-related information during his stay at the Hilton Head. Kim has always been straightforward about his thoughts on social media, and yet again, he shared an incident from the RBC Heritage venue, where the golfer played in his last outing.

Kim posted the story on X, mentioning that a pair of boxers were found beside the toilet, and the officials were trying to figure out whose it was. He wrote:

“Story from Hilton head: There are player/caddie only porta potties near tee boxes. One caddie went to use one on Thursday morning and in the corner of the porta potty, sees a pair of boxer briefs with some 💩. They tried to find out who it was but couldn’t figure it out 😂 The briefs were a brand that had a brand ambassador but it was proven that it wasn’t him lol.”

Michael Kim finished T54 at the RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links. He ended with 3 under as his final score after shooting 71 in the first round with three birdies, followed by 71 in the second round with four birdies. In the third round, he fired 70 with three birdies on the last nine, and in the fourth round, the golfer shot 69 with four birdies in total.

How has Michael Kim performed in 2025 so far?

Michael Kim has had three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour so far, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic, and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 17 under, 15 under, and 8 under, respectively.

His last appearance was at the RBC Heritage with a T54 finish after shooting 3 under. Here's a list of Michael Kim’s performances in 2025 so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut, 73-65, 138 (-2)

Missed cut, 73-65, 138 (-2) The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12) Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 77-77, 154 (+10)

Missed cut, 77-77, 154 (+10) WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17) The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at the Vidanta Vallarta: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8) THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut, 75-69, 144 (E)

Missed cut, 75-69, 144 (E) Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2)

T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2) Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T32, 70-65-68-69, 272 (-8)

T32, 70-65-68-69, 272 (-8) The Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T27, 71-71-74-71, 287 (-1)

T27, 71-71-74-71, 287 (-1) RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 71-71-70-69, 281 (-3)

