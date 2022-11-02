2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba: Tee times, schedule, and more

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship is here. The PGA Tour event will take place at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mayakoba from November 3 to 6. The championship event, which features 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, will be the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland is among the favorites to win the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba. The golfer will look to take the title for a third consecutive year. Interestingly, if Hovland takes the win, he'll become the first player since Steve Stricker (John Deere Classic champion in 2009, 2010, and 2011) to win a three-peat on the PGA Tour.

However, he will have a strong competitor in Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 2 will be desperate to take the OWGR points on offer at the World Wide Technology Championship as he looks to regain the top spot in the rankings from Rory McIlroy.

Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, and Billy Horschel are among the other marquee names at the event that has a prize purse of $8.2 million. The 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.476 million cut for the champion makes a tempting offer for golfers.

TV schedule (all times ET)

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship will be live on the Golf Channel/Peacock. The channel will carry live coverage of the event from Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

The radio coverage of the World Wide Technology Championship will be done by PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio. It will be from Thursday to Friday at 12 pm to 6 pm and from 1 pm to 6 pm on Saturday. Sunday coverage will be from 1 pm to 6 pm.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship tee times (all times ET)

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship:

Thursday/ First tee

7:55 am - David Lingmerth, Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu

8:06 am - Jason Dufner, Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin

8:17 am - Scott Piercy, Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman

8:28 am - J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

8:39 am - Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

8:50 am - K.H. Lee, Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan

9:01 am - C.T. Pan, Russell Henley, Zac Blair

9:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Brian Davis, Justin Suh

9:23 am - Dean Burmester, Ben Taylor, Augusto Núñez

9:34 am - Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Travis Vick (a)

9:45 am - Robby Shelton, Kevin Yu, Travis Trace

12:35 pm - Nate Lashley, Danny Lee, Kramer Hickok

12:46 pm - Ryan Armour, John Huh, Alex Noren

12:57 pm - Adam Long, Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1:08 pm - Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd

1:19 pm - Tony Finau, Harris English, Sebastián Muñoz

1:30 pm - Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jason Day

1:41 pm - Andrew Putnam, Henrik Norlander, Austin Smotherman Dallas, TX

1:52 pm - Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy

2:03 pm - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews

2:14 pm - Harry Higgs, S.H. Kim, Armando Favela

2:25 pm - MJ Daffue, Matti Schmid, José de Jesús Rodríguez

10th tee

7:55 am - Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

8:06 am - Byeong Hun An, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

8:17 am - James Hahn, Davis Riley, David Lipsky

8:28 am - Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen, Francesco Molinari

8:39 am - Seamus Power, Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo

8:50 am - Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell

9:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

9:12 am - Michael Kim, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

9:23 am - Brent Grant, Eric Cole, Adri Arnaus

9:34 am - Ben Griffin, Harrison Endycott, Enrique Marin

9:45 am - Zecheng Dou, Paul Haley II, Ryan Hall

12:35 pm - Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower, Matthias Schwab

12:46 pm - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Adam Svensson

12:57 pm - Russell Knox, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Ryder

1:08 pm - Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar

1:19 pm - Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman

1:30 pm - J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

1:41 pm - Danny Willett, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

1:52 pm - Nick Hardy, Harry Hall, Carson Young

2:03 pm - Erik Barnes, Philip Knowles, Isidro Benitez

2:14 pm - Austin Eckroat, Sam Stevens, Brad Adamonis

2:25 pm - Michael Gligic, Kyle Westmoreland, Sebastián Vázquez

As the golfers prepare for tee-offs, all eyes will be on Viktor Hovland, who will have another go at one of the PGA Tour's biggest trophies. The golfer will etch his name on the tour history books by winning the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

