2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Day 1 tee times and TV schedule 

After a successful American Express outing at the PGA West and La Quinta, the PGA Tour is headed to the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California, for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
The event, set to start on Wednesday, January 25, will be the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will continue until January 28, having a Saturday finish. The American circuit had earlier announced the 156-player field, which features the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and Will Zalatoris, among others.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times
The Farmers Insurance Open continues its Wednesday-to-Saturday format this year as well. With the NFL’s Conference Championship games scheduled for Sunday, the PGA Tour will look to wrap up the final round early on Saturday. Thanks to this, the event will kickstart with a 12 pm tee time on Wednesday.
Here are the tee times for Day 1 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (All times Eastern):
Hole 1 – South Course
- 12 pm - Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:10 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
- 12:20 pm - Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
- 12:30 pm - Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore
- 12:40 pm - Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens
- 12:50 pm - Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman
- 1 pm - Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa
- 1:10 pm - David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley
- 1:20 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery
- 1:30 pm - Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
- 1:40 pm - Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 1:50 pm - Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee
- 2 pm - Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer
Hole 10 – South Course
- 12 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman
- 12:10 pm - Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges
- 12:20 pm - Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English
- 12:30 pm - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
- 12:40 pm - Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez
- 12:50 pm - Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo
- 1 pm - Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou
- 1:10 pm - Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane
- 1:20 pm - Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren
- 1:30 pm - Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman
- 1:40 pm - Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower
- 1:50 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch
- 2 pm - Tano Goya, Carson Young
Hole 1 – North Course
- 12 pm - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh
- 12:10 pm - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy
- 12:20 pm - Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala
- 12:30 pm - Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley
- 12:40 pm - S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima
- 12:50 pm - Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block
- 1 pm - Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews
- 1:10 pm - Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:20 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:30 pm - Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin
- 1:40 pm - Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh
- 1:50 pm - Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich
- 2 pm - MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes
Hole 10 – North Course
- 12 pm - William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin
- 12:10 pm - Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
- 12:20 pm - Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day
- 12:30 pm - Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa
- 12:40 pm - Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:50 pm - Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh
- 1 pm - Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone
- 1:10 pm - Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney
- 1:20 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
- 1:30 pm - Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland
- 1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry
- 1:50 pm - Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II
- 2 pm - Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Day 1 TV schedule
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel. Fans can watch the PGA Tour event live from 3 pm to 7 pm. The event will also be livestreamed on ESPN+ and Peacock. The radio broadcast for the tournament will be available on SiriusXM.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 3-7 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 12-7 pm
- Peacock: 3-7 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-7 pm
The Farmers Insurance Open’s Thursday tee times and TV schedule will be updated after Day 1.