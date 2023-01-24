2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Day 1 tee times and TV schedule 

After a successful American Express outing at the PGA West and La Quinta, the PGA Tour is headed to the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California, for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The event, set to start on Wednesday, January 25, will be the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will continue until January 28, having a Saturday finish. The American circuit had earlier announced the 156-player field, which features the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and Will Zalatoris, among others.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times

The Farmers Insurance Open continues its Wednesday-to-Saturday format this year as well. With the NFL’s Conference Championship games scheduled for Sunday, the PGA Tour will look to wrap up the final round early on Saturday. Thanks to this, the event will kickstart with a 12 pm tee time on Wednesday.

Here are the tee times for Day 1 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (All times Eastern):

Hole 1 – South Course

12 pm - Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

12:10 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda

12:20 pm - Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson

12:30 pm - Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore

12:40 pm - Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens

12:50 pm - Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman

1 pm - Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa

1:10 pm - David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley

1:20 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery

1:30 pm - Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:40 pm - Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:50 pm - Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee

2 pm - Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer

Hole 10 – South Course

12 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman

12:10 pm - Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges

12:20 pm - Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English

12:30 pm - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

12:40 pm - Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez

12:50 pm - Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo

1 pm - Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou

1:10 pm - Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane

1:20 pm - Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren

1:30 pm - Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman

1:40 pm - Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower

1:50 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch

2 pm - Tano Goya, Carson Young

Hole 1 – North Course

12 pm - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh

12:10 pm - James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy

12:20 pm - Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala

12:30 pm - Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley

12:40 pm - S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima

12:50 pm - Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block

1 pm - Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews

1:10 pm - Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

1:20 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith

1:30 pm - Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

1:40 pm - Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh

1:50 pm - Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich

2 pm - MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes

Hole 10 – North Course

12 pm - William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin

12:10 pm - Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

12:20 pm - Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day

12:30 pm - Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa

12:40 pm - Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama

12:50 pm - Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh

1 pm - Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone

1:10 pm - Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney

1:20 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard

1:30 pm - Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland

1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry

1:50 pm - Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II

2 pm - Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Day 1 TV schedule

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel. Fans can watch the PGA Tour event live from 3 pm to 7 pm. The event will also be livestreamed on ESPN+ and Peacock. The radio broadcast for the tournament will be available on SiriusXM.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 12-7 pm

Peacock: 3-7 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 pm

The Farmers Insurance Open’s Thursday tee times and TV schedule will be updated after Day 1.

